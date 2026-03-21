Falcons fans can’t help but wonder what the team’s free agency approach truly says

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t been inactive in free agency. In fact, they've been far from it. They’ve added pieces across the roster, brought in competition, and clearly made an effort to avoid the kind of depth related collapse that defined stretches of the last two seasons.

But at the same time, nothing about this free agency period screams transformation. And if there’s one decision that explains the Falcons’ entire approach, it’s the signing of Tua Tagovailoa. It’s a signing that raises the floor, but not the ceiling. And that same philosophy has seemed to show up everywhere else too, which is why Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness gave them a B- grade.

At wide receiver, adding Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus gives Atlanta functional options. Players like Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam provide pass rush experience at a low cost. At tight end, the return of Austin Hooper adds reliability to a room that needed it.

In the trenches, the Falcons added depth by re-signing LaCale London, and also brought in Chris Williams and Da'Shawn Hand. It's been a lot of smaller-scale moves, but they are signings that can reap serious rewards if things go as planned in Atlanta in 2026.

The Falcons' 2026 directions have been largely unchanged by an active free agency period

But here’s where the hesitation creeps in… Raising the floor is one thing. Raising expectations is another. Right now, it’s hard to point to a single move (outside of a best case scenario with Tagovailoa) that meaningfully changes the Falcons’ trajectory in 2026.

There are still real questions:

Who backs up Bijan Robinson if something goes wrong?

Is the cornerback room deep enough to survive injuries?

What’s the actual plan at inside linebacker?

And maybe most importantly, what happens if both Tagovailoa and Penix deal with injuries again?

Even the quarterback situation, which has technically been “addressed,” comes with layers of uncertainty. Tagovailoa’s injury history is well documented, and Penix is still working his way back from another major setback.

In a lot of ways, the Falcons have told us exactly how they view themselves. They’re not operating like a team one piece away. They’re operating like a team trying to stabilize everything first to build a baseline of competence before chasing something bigger.

It’s a strategy built on flexibility. But it’s also one that puts pressure elsewhere.

Cause if this roster doesn’t take a step forward, it won’t be because the Falcons went all in and missed. It’ll be because they never fully pushed their chips in to begin with. And that brings it back to the question Falcons fans keep circling back to… What does all of this actually add up to?

This offseason didn’t fix everything. It didn’t vault Atlanta into contender status. It didn’t eliminate the uncertainty that has followed this roster for the past two years. But it did make the team deeper. More stable. More functional.

And maybe just maybe, it created the kind of environment where a bounce-back season from Tagovailoa or a breakout from Penix can actually matter. The Falcons didn’t build a finished product this offseason. They built a foundation. Now they’re betting that’s enough to finally build something on top of it.