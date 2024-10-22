Insane Michael Penix Jr. trade idea should be a no-brainer for the Falcons
By Ryan Heckman
After a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, the Atlanta Falcons are still, somehow, leading the NFC South. It appears as though the division is once again up for grabs amongst teams hovering around .500.
The Falcons sit at 4-3 and have a lot of good pieces in place if they want to make a run, but one thing has been consistently lacking: the pass rush.
Atlanta hasn't witnessed a pass rush this bad in God knows how long. At the moment, the Falcons are dead-last in the NFL with just a measly six sacks on the year. Six sacks in seven games ... you do the math. That's not a great average, folks.
It is clear the Falcons need to do something to address this area, even after they did do something just prior to the season. The addition of Matthew Judon hasn't seemed to make a dent, though. And, despite giving up a third-round pick for Judon, the Falcons should be interested in shipping off even more draft capital to fix the issue.
There are certainly some logical and very attainable options at the position, for Atlanta, with one of them being the Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith and another potentially being Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants.
Yet, one columnist had the guts to float out an idea that seems to be a total pipe dream. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently wrote up a piece in regards to Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett and where he might land before the trade deadline. First on Kay's list of potential destinations?
More Falcons news:
You guessed it: the Falcons.
If the Browns made Myles Garrett available, the Falcons should pounce
First of all, let's clear the air: the Browns aren't going to trade Garrett. Although Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said teams are "fishing" around for Garrett, a trade is highly unlikely.
That's why this idea is flat-out insane. However, let's look at what Kay proposed.
On one hand, it might seem far fetched for the Falcons to trade the first-round quarterback they just drafted. But, on the other, Garrett is an NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the thick of his prime and, if the Falcons think the rest of their roster is Super Bowl-caliber, then this deal might just make sense.
To get arguably the most dominant defensive player in the game in Atlanta is certainly a dream scenario for the Falcons. Forget the compensation given up. This might just equate to a Super Bowl run.
But, back to reality for a second. Garrett is not getting traded, period. The Browns might be in a tough spot with Deshaun Watson between the injury and financials, but getting rid of the franchise cornerstone is not the answer.