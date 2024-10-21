Perfect Falcons pass rusher trade target could come from an NFC contender
By Ryan Heckman
Week 7 featured a game the Atlanta Falcons would like to forget, as they were completely outmatched by the Seattle Seahawks in what ended up being a 34-14 loss.
After winning three in a row, the Falcons were humbled back down to earth at home and in embarrassing fashion. This was a game, though, that continued a startling trend for this Falcons defense.
Through seven games now, the Falcons defense ranks dead last in the NFL in sacks with just six. For those keeping track at home, yes, that is less than a single sack per game out of this Atlanta defense led by Raheem Morris.
Prior to the season, Atlanta won the bidding war for Matthew Judon, previously employed by the New England Patriots. The team gave up a third rounder in exchange for Judon, who has totaled just 1.5 sacks on the season.
This Falcons defense desperately needs a difference-maker and someone who can get to the quarterback, freeing up a little room for Judon to tie into a one-two punch. And, as the NFL trade deadline inches closer and closer, passing on November 5, Atlanta could find the perfect target if they look over in the NFC North.
Recently, Green Bay Packers pass rusher Preston Smith seems to have fallen out of the rotation as he played only 28 of 60 snaps in Week 7. This should make it clear the Packers are looking to trade Smith, who could join the Falcons within the next couple of weeks if Atlanta gets serious about finding help.
Preston Smith might not cost the Falcons too much in a trade
This coming offseason, the Packers could choose to cut Smith and save roughly $9 million in the process, per Spotrac. With two years remaining on his deal, Smith is definitely a candidate to get cut during the 2025 offseason, not just traded before this year's deadline.
From the looks of it, Smith may end up being a one-year rental for any prospective team, thus he shouldn't cost a whole lot in a trade. Now, if Smith is in higher demand, then that could change. He has, in fact, been extremely healthy in recent years and has been a consistent 8-to-9 sack player for a few years in a row now.
But again, his contract situation might make him cheaper to obtain. Next year, if the Falcons were to keep him on the roster, his cap number would be $17.5 million, which is a lot for a player soon to be 33 years old.
Should the Falcons trade another pick for yet another pass rusher? That depends on whether or not Morris thinks Smith and Judon could become a formidable one-two punch. If Green Bay is asking anything higher than a fourth-round selection, then maybe the Falcons are uninterested.
But, until that asking price officially comes out as higher, it makes a ton of sense for Atlanta to be involved.