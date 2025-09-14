Introducing the under-the-radar Falcon that could crush the Vikings in Week 2

Every defense needs players who can do the dirty work in space -- cover ground, take away windows, and close off escape routes before an opponent can turn them into chunk plays.

For the Atlanta Falcons in primetime on SNF, it could be veteran linebacker Divine Deablo, a player who has quietly carved out a role as one of the more versatile defenders on the roster.

Heading into Week 2 against Minnesota and "rookie" quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Deablo’s athleticism could be a critical difference-maker.

A castoff from Vegas, Deablo's juice in space allows Atlanta to stay unique defensively

McCarthy is still learning the speed of the NFL, but what he does bring is the ability to extend plays. As he did in his first NFL start on Monday Night Football, whether it’s breaking the pocket to buy time or pulling the ball down to attack defenses on the ground, he forces opponents to account for more than just his arm.

That’s where Deablo’s unique skill set enters the picture.

A converted safety from his college days at Virginia Tech, the Falcons’ linebacker moves differently than most at his position. His fluidity in coverage, ability to run with tight ends, and closing speed on quarterbacks make him an intriguing piece against mobile passers.

In Week 1, Atlanta showed flashes of the aggressive, fast-flowing defense head coach Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich want to establish. But against the Vikings, containing the quarterback run game and limiting improvisation will remain paramount.

Deablo can be used as a spy on McCarthy, tracking him sideline to sideline while still maintaining coverage responsibilities over the middle. His range allows Atlanta to disguise looks -- showing pressure, then dropping him into a shallow zone to clog passing lanes, or aligning him closer to the line to shadow the quarterback.

What makes Deablo particularly effective in this matchup is how he shrinks space for young quarterbacks. McCarthy, like many rookies, will look to his first read and, if it isn’t there, trust his legs to create something.

While his first-read is about the most ideal first-read you could have in the form of Justin Jefferson, Deablo’s ability to take away those initial windows and then quickly transition downhill into pursuit makes those “easy” escapes far more difficult.

It forces a young passer to think twice, hold the ball longer, and expose himself to pressure from a rebuilt Atlanta front four.

He may not rack up double-digit tackles every week or record the highlight sack, but impact doesn’t always show up in the box score, and Deablo has already looked like one of the steals of the offseason.

Sometimes it’s about forcing the quarterback to throw sooner than he wants, or nudging him off his spot so another defender can finish the play. It's the kinds of subtle contributions Deablo has made throughout his career, and against Minnesota, they could loom large.

The Falcons don’t need Deablo to be a star; they need him to be a steady, disruptive presence in the middle of the field. In a game where patience and discipline will matter with young signal-callers on both sidelines, Deablo could be the key to slowing down a quarterback still finding his footing entering his second career start.

