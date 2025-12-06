Falcons’ defense created an offseason problem Terry Fontenot can’t afford to ignore

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be forced to make some pressing decisions this offseason once free agency rolls around. Terry Fontenot will be forced to re-evaluate Kirk Cousins' Falcons' future while contemplating whether his cap hit is worth letting several key starters leave for other teams.

While the quarterback situation is the headliner, free agency could prove costly for Jeff Ulbrich's defense. David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, Leonard Floyd, and Arnold Ebiketie will all hit the open market in a few months' time, which will force the Dirty Birds to create cap space by any means necessary.

Elliss is probably the most valuable to the defense of those four, but he and Ebiketie have both quietly impressed for Ulbrich's group. According to Next Gen Stats, the linebacker pair are the only qualified duo on the same team where both rank among the top eight in the NFL in pressure rate this season.

Kaden Elliss and Arnold Ebiketie are both making a case to stay in Atlanta

For a much-improved Atlanta defense, the 30-year-old has again provided stability and leadership. After he surpassed 100 total tackles in back-to-back seasons after coming over from New Orleans, Elliss is in line to continue the streak in 2025 as he leads the team with 82 tackles through 12 games.

Moreover, he's logged 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in addition to what could be his first career Pro Bowl appearance. And according to Pro Football Focus, his 85.2 pass rush grade ranks second among all qualified linebackers, only backing up some strong numbers.

However, Ebiketie has been more controversial. The fourth-year linebacker out of Penn State has been mostly disappointing since being drafted, and was even a popular trade candidate earlier this season. And in an EDGE-rusher logjam, it seems as though the 26-year-old is the odd man out.

The 2022 second-round pick has logged just one sack and 32 total tackles this year as rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have started to eat into his playing time. However, he's expected to command nearly $10 million per year on the open market, which is far from a worthwhile investment.

The big wrinkle in these plans is the Falcons' clear lack of cap space. They have less than $3 million to spend and also need to consider retaining both Onyemata and Floyd, Meanwhile Kyle Pitts' future in red and black is up in the air, and Bijan Robinson and Drake London are eligible for new contracts.

There are so many moving parts, so whether it's Fontenot or a new regime, it'll be an uphill battle to retain the two fan favorites.