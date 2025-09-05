Jalen Carter’s ejection is more proof Terry Fontenot made the right call

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, Jalen Carter was one of the best talents in college football who wasn’t expected to slip out of the top five. However, maturity issues arose and when faced with a pressing decision at No. 8 overall, Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot passed on the Georgia product in order to select Bijan Robinson.

Fans were outraged at the decision to pass on a player who played his college football just an hour away—especially after he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the very next pick. Robinson has immediately emerged as one of the NFL’s best running backs, which has quickly validated Fontenot’s gamble.

And in the 2025 NFL season opener between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, the same red flags that scared teams away throughout the pre-draft process resurfaced. After words were exchanged between the two NFC East rivals following the opening kickoff, the 24-year-old spit on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and was ejected just six seconds into the game—before even logging a defensive snap.

Here's the video: #Eagles DT Jalen Carter spit on Dak Prescott and has been ejected.

It's clear that passing on Jalen Carter was in the Falcons’ best interest

It was a stunning moment that only reaffirmed concerns teams had about Carter during the pre-draft process. Talent has never been the question—the defensive tackle has flashed All-Pro potential when locked in— but lapses in maturity continue to overshadow his impact on the field.

The two-time national champion faced his fair share of his legal issues while with the Bulldogs. While in college, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street racing after the race killed a Georgia staffer. And it was that which led Fontenot to steer clear.

While Carter headed for the tunnel, Robinson remains one of the centerpieces of the Falcons’ offense and one of the most dynamic young playmakers in the league. The Pro Bowl running back amassed 1,456 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024 and is a contributor in both the run game and as a receiver—so it's no surprise his name is often mentioned as an Offensive Player of the Year frontrunner.

The 23-year-old has been a fantastic embodiment of what it means to be a Falcon. Robinson is always humble and has been a model teammate across his two seasons in Atlanta. And he thinks he's only scratching the surface.

But to Carter’s credit, the Florida native has also produced at a high level. In 2024, he recorded 4.5 sacks, 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits en route to being named to his first-career Pro Bowl. He was also a key piece of an Eagles’ defense that is just months removed from being crowned Super Bowl champions—so both sides look to be better off.

Fontenot faced backlash for his decision in 2023, but with every misstep Carter makes in Philadelphia, it becomes clearer: the Falcons chose stability and reliability over volatility. And if those mistakes continue to persist, drafting the former Texas star will keep looking less like a gamble and more like a blessing.

