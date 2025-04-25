Jalen Ramsey is an obvious trade target after Falcons pick Walker in 2025 NFL Draft

One of the more interesting dominoes left to fall in the 2025 NFL offseason is the future of Miami Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey. The veteran has fallen out of Miami's plans and is expected to be on the move at some point during the weekend or after the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded. Atlanta has been a speculated landing spot based only on the team's clear needs in the secondary, but the interesting connection between Ramsey and Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris. The veteran played some of the best football of his impressive career under the former Rams defensive coordinator.

Atlanta's first-round decisions made this move even more likely, selecting linebacker Jalon Walker and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. The Falcons lack the needed picks to fix what is an underwhelming secondary. You have corner A.J. Terrell and safety Jessie Bates as clear building blocks, however, the established veterans are surrounded by nothing but question marks. Dealing for veteran Jalen Ramsey continues to push your defensive ceiling higher and fits in with Atlanta's latest offseason decisions.

Jalen Ramsey landing in Atlanta would be the perfect complement to the Falcons' early draft decisions

Terry Fontenot's choice to spend the team's 2026 first-round pick to move back into the first round sent a clear message. It is a move of belief in the future of Michael Penix Jr. and a sign this team isn't comfortable taking the step back they appeared to be in the first weeks of the offseason. There isn't a move that furthers this quite as well as the team going out and landing veteran Jalen Ramsey.

What makes the move even more attractive is the fact that the Dolphins will likely part ways with the corner while expecting very little in return. The potential cost vs. how much better the veteran makes Atlanta's defense should end any conversation about whether an attempt to acquire Ramsey is a wise decision.

Fontenot and Atlanta's front office completely changed the team's script the moment they decided to trade a future first-round pick. This is no longer a team that is sitting back and evaluating year one from Michael Penix Jr. Spending future assets signals a belief and desperation to win. Something the team hasn't done at a consistent level since the 2017 season. With this in mind, it is completely plausible that Jalen Ramsey's next team is the Atlanta Falcons.