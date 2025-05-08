Jalon Walker and Falcons fans puzzled by James Pearce Jr. draft trade

Even Jalon Walker was perplexed when the Falcons traded up to pick James Pearce Jr. 26th overall in the 2025 NFL draft. "I looked at my phone and was like, What?" Walker told The Athletic's (subscription required) NFL writer Josh Kendall.

The NFL world was momentarily set ablaze on April 24th when Atlanta traded up to draft its second straight pass rusher. While the ROI may eventually prove worth the trade, immediate media reactions say otherwise.

Everyone was shocked by the Falcons' aggressive trade-up

It took the Falcons' 46th overall pick, a 2026 first-rounder, and a 2025 seventh-round pick to complete the trade, but it happened.

The Dirty Birds received the 26th and 101st overall picks in return.

Sending a future first-round pick proves Atlanta is confident in Pearce, but may have overpaid. "There's no way to spin it: This is a poor team-building choice, plain and simple," said ESPN.com's Seth Walder (subscription required).

Walder graded the trade an 'F' from the Falcons' perspective.

While consensus outside of Atlanta may despise the trade, the Falcons front office is ecstatic. Since 2018, the Falcons have ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in sacks, including four appearances bottom three.

Pass rushers were desperately needed, and Falcons GM Terry Fontenot came through. Pearce was selected eleven picks after University of Georgia standout LB Walker fell to Atlanta at pick 15.

Although the price to trade up was high, this is the second straight draft the Falcons front office has shocked the football world.

In the 2024 draft, the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall (instead of a pass rusher), merely one month after signing QB Kirk Cousins to a 4 year $180 million deal. Fontenot and crew are used to short-term criticism, in hopes of long-term reward.

While the trade to select Pearce wasn't as dramatic as the selection of Penix, it shows the faith Atlanta holds in the young edge rusher.

Pearce was electric at the University of Tennessee, recording 17.5 sacks over the two years from 2023-2024. Pearce led the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023.

The addition of Walker and Pearce will greatly improve the defensive front for Atlanta. The highly-touted pass rushers coupled with an elite secondary of Jessie Bates, A.J. Terrell and company create a formidable defense for the upcoming season.

Time will tell if the draft-night trade was a hit, but the 2025 Atlanta Falcons are certainly improved because of it.