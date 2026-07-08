Jeff Ulbrich has clearly established the Falcons' best-case scenario on defense

Jeff Ulbrich's return to the Atlanta Falcons was the best decision Raheem Morris made as a head coach. The former player has flipped the identity of the Dirty Birds on defense with his clear vision and strong eye for talent.

He was so well respected that he survived yet another coaching change in Atlanta. Arthur Blank wanted him to stay, and Kevin Stefanski obliged. When other teams requested him for DC jobs, the Falcons blocked them. And now it doesn't feel like he's too far off from getting a head coaching job.

When you look at the defensive depth chart, it is clear that the unit could be the driving force of the team. If they get over a couple of hurdles, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Falcons can clear hurdles to be one of the NFL's best defensive units

The Falcons broke out as one of the league's best teams in the sack department, finishing with a franchise-record 57 and the second-most in the NFL behind only the Denver Broncos.

When you combine the rush with their talented secondary, they could very well be a top-10 unit in 2026. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport believes their best-case scenario is having the division's top defense, at least.

"The Falcons showed real improvement defensively last year, and the best-case scenario in 2026 is for that improvement to continue," Davenport wrote. "They need a pass rush that again ranks at or near the top of the league in sacks and a seamless replacement of the departed Kaden Elliss with Divine Deablo at linebacker. They also need a third cornerback to step up alongside A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes. If they get those things, the Falcons could have the NFC South's best defense."

His concern about the third cornerback spot shouldn't be an issue. They have enough players to turn to that they will be fine if their first or second options don't work out.

But we also have to mention the hurdles they may have to overcome, starting with James Pearce Jr. We can't predict what his status will be, which makes it even more difficult for the Falcons to overcome.

And then they have to replace the do-it-all linebacker Kaden Elliss. Ian Cunningham opted to go the cheaper route by relying on Divine Deablo and newcomer Christian Harris -- a huge risk.

And then you have to hope that the newcomers across the defensive line can step up. Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari can't be the struggling players they were last year, while Maason Smith must be the beef that helps this 24th-ranked run defense.

As long as things don't fall apart, the Dirty Birds have the opportunity to not only be the NFC South's best defense but also one of the NFL's best.