Jeff Ulbrich’s praise for the Colts’ offense is sounding alarms for Falcons fans

Before each week, coordinators and coaches combine to review tape of the upcoming opponent. Apparently, during a session this week, Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinatorJeff Ulbrich was concerned with what he saw from the Indianapolis Colts' potent offense.

While addressing the media, Ulbrich had a lot to say. He began a tangent discussing each offensive facet he'd face this week, raving about every detail. "From an offensive perspective, they're the best I've faced in a long, long time. It just feels so complete." Ulbrich said.

FULL QUOTE



Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on the Colts: "I’m excited because of the opponent we’re playing. When you got a bad taste in your mouth like we do currently, not playing our best ball as of late, you want to play a really good opponent. That’s what this… — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 6, 2025

Ulbrich's rant doesn't give Falcons' fans confidence in his abilities this Sunday, despite fantastic precedent. Through three straight losses, the passing defense hasn't been problematic. Atlanta ranks first in opponent passing yards per game this year and 10th during the losing streak.

Jeff Ulbrich worries fans with every praise possible of the Colts' offense entering Week 10

Despite what fans have seen this season, Falcons' fans ought to be worried. The high-level distributor Ulbrich discussed has outperformed everyone's expectations after being hated in New York this time last year.

Longtime Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was kicked to the curb the previous offseason after another mediocre, injury-filled year in New York. This year, he's taken off in Indianapolis and skyrocketed into MVP conversations after leading the Colts to a 7-2 start.

Jones enters Week 10 leading the league in passing yards and is on pace to surpass many of his career bests. Luckily, 28-year-old is coming off a subpar outing against the Steelers, one Ulbrich and his top-ranked pass defense wishes to repeat.

Jones leads the high-powered Colts offense, which ranks in the top three in passing yards per game, points per game, and margin of victory per game, among many other categories. The Colts haven't slowed down or scored less than 20 points this season.

With a clash of two heavyweights approaching, the Falcons' biggest weakness will be tested against the Colts' biggest strength on Sunday: rushing. Colts' elite running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (895) and touchdowns (12).

"You got a back that is explosive, and every time he touches the ball, he can score." Ulbrich said.

This is likely an understatement, as Taylor has dominated opposing defenses all season. The Falcons, on the other hand, cannot stop the run. If only fans could get into Ulbrich's head while watching tape, to see what his plans are. If Atlanta minimizes Taylor's impact, it will severely limit the Colts' firepower.

Ulbrich's description, and the Colts' plethora of offensive firepower will obviously cause concern entering Week 10. If Atlanta creates a one-dimensional offense on Sunday, there is hope. If not, fans may have Ulbrich's comments in the back of their minds after a difficult morning across the pond.