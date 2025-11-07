Raheem Morris didn't hold back when discussing how to slow down Jonathan Taylor

Just like everyone else in the football world, Raheem Morris knows that Jonathan Taylor will give the Atlanta Falcons problems in Week 10. The 26-year-old leads the NFL with both 895 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, so a matchup with the Falcons' porous run defense is a massive concern.

While addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, Morris called the two-time Pro Bowler a "monster", and he isn't wrong. Only James Cook is even coming close to putting up similar numbers on the ground, as JT has helped will the Colts' offense to be tied for the best record in the NFL.

Morris on Jonathan Taylor: He is a monster ... He is extremely fast, he gets to the edge, he makes it happen. ... You need to bring a lot of people to tackle this man. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 5, 2025

Morris knows slowing him down won't come easy, especially for a unit that was gashed by both Christian McCaffrey and De'Von Achane in Weeks 7 and 8. But where this team excels against the pass, which could be good news for neutralizing Daniel Jones in Berlin amid his breakout season.

Raheem Morris knows stopping Jonathan Taylor won't come easy for this Falcons' defense

For as impressive as Jeff Ulbrich's unit has been against the pass, they are incredibly vulnerable against the run. The Dirty Birds rank among the bottom 10 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, as they are surrendering 124.4 rushing yards per game midway through the 2025 season.

What makes his streak even worse, is that the Falcons haven't held an opponent to under 100 yards rushing since their victory over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football back in Week 2. Even struggling rushing attacks like the Commanders' ran wild against this Atlanta defensive line.

Both Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez averaged over six yards per carry against the Falcons' run defense. One of their only success stories came in Week 9 against the Patriots, where they kept TreVeyon Henderson in check in the first start of his young NFL career. That is so pathetic.

As for Taylor, his sensational season has made him the favorite to be named Offensive Player of the Year. However, the Steelers held him to just 45 rushing yards on 14 carries (3.4 YPC) on Sunday, so while it's clear that even Superman has a kryptonite, the Falcons don't have anyone like Cam Heyward on their defense.

Making matters even worse is Jones' own mobility, as he's amassed five rushing touchdowns in addition to his 14 passing touchdowns on the year. And the elite offensive line he's playing behind and elite weapons he's throwing to will only make matters worse for Morris and company.

Michael Pittman Jr., Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs make it hard for defenses to truly key in on the superstar running back, which has the Colts leading the NFL in points per game. And now that they landed Sauce Gardner, it puts even more pressure on Atlanta's offense to pull off the upset.

But just like neutralizing the former Wisconsin star, it won't come easy, and Morris isn't the only one who knows it.