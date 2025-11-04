Jets' ineptitude has Falcons quietly looking like the deadline's biggest winners

Only the New York Jets could trade be extremely active at the deadline and still look like one of the day's biggest losers. That's a far cry from Terry Fontenot's clear lack of activity, but sometimes, you have to count your blessings that you don't end up the laughingstock of the NFL like the Jets are.

The Jets sent Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis and Quinnen Williams to Dallas for a heap of draft capital, which Gang Green needs, but the 1-7 Jets cannot get any worse. However, their laughable Tuesday afternoon is good news for the Atlanta Falcons, who will play the Jets in just a few weeks.

The Falcons have yet to make a move with just over a half hour to go until the buzzer sounds, and it's starting to look increasingly unlikely that the Dirty Birds make any drastic roster shakeups. But I'll take that over a trade that rids us of one of our franchise cornerstones any day of the week.

Jets' trade deadline disaster is making the Falcons look like geniuses

While the 3-5 Falcons may have missed out on key trade targets like Jakobi Meyers and Logan Wilson, their quiet trade deadline signals that they still believe they can compete for a playoff spot with this young core—even if many fans don't agree with or understand the front office's approach.

Drake London and Bijan Robinson are in the mix for long-term extensions (where they won't be dealt six months later), the defense is elite, and Michael Penix Jr. is the long-term answer at quarterback. Moreover, the emergence of a surplus of young talent on defense has Atlanta in a better spot than their 3-5 record indicates.

Meanwhile, the Jets know they are royally screwed whatever way you slice it. They have the draft capital, but that doesn't matter since they have consistently been unable to find success when drafting a quarterback. And Sam Darnold's MVP-caliber season in Seattle makes it look even worse.

And as I write this, it doesn't seem like the Jets are done either. Both Breece Hall and Jermaine Johnson are expected to be move, which will only continue to gut a roster that's already among the worst in football. You can't help but feel bad for Garrett Wilson, but he chose to sign that extension.

The Falcons may travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 13, but will face Gardner and his new team in Berlin on Sunday morning. While the red-hot Colts will be far from the easiest team to take down, a date with the Jets will make Atlanta's daunting path to the playoffs that much easier.

Here's hoping this team can capitalize and not repeat the Dolphins' fiasco.