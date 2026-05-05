Kevin Stefanski connection may pour gasoline on Falcons' trade buzz for Browns' WR

In his first offseason as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Kevin Stefanski hasn't brought in nearly as many ex-Browns as you would think. Excluding assistant coaches, the Falcons signed a measly two players Stefanski coached in Cleveland, and only one of them was on the team in 2025.

But the trade market is another story. Atlanta has been at the center of trade rumors for another lefty QB in Dillon Gabriel, but of all of Stefanski's former players, he's not the one who makes the most sense. Apparently, the player who makes more sense may already be getting floated in trade rumors.

The Athletic's Zac Jackson has floated the possibility that veteran receiver Cedric Tillman could be on the trade block, which is no surprise. The Browns used top-40 picks on KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, which means that the Falcons should at least try and inquire on Tillman's availability.

"Though the 2023 third-rounder has shown glimpses of strong play across the last two seasons, the Browns picked their perimeter wide receiver of the future in the second round in Denzel Boston," Jackson wrote..."Tillman is entering the final year of his rookie contract and now feels like a summertime trade candidate."

The Atlanta Falcons should be a team to watch in Cedric Tillman trade rumors

With the coaching connection or not, picking up the 26-year-old makes sense. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he'll offer the Dirty Birds another big-bodied receiving weapon alongside Drake London. And Atlanta's receiver room lacks extra depth, so adding another perimeter WR could make a difference.

In three NFL seasons, Tillman has caught 71 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers aren't earth-shattering, but for a guy Stefanski likely helped select in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has enough potential to warrant a team taking a shot on him at the right price, especially since he's shown flashes of being a solid contributor.

The Falcons can be that team. London is their "WR1", and behind him the WR depth chart got better, but still isn't great. Jahan Dotson still comes with some red flags, and Zachariah Branch and Olamide Zaccheus are more true slot receivers. To add another outside wideout to the picture would be wise.

Like Jackson noted, the former Tennessee Volunteer is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so it's safe to assume the price to acquire him wouldn't be that much. I would expect a late-Day 3 pick swap to get a deal done, and that price tag should not deter Ian Cunningham from calling Cleveland.

Between the Stefanski connection and the need at the position, it would be intriguing to see if the two-time Coach of the Year is able to give Tillman the change of scenery he badly needs by reuniting with him in Atlanta.