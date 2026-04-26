Kevin Stefanski shouldn't be all that broken-hearted over Browns' draft success

Atlanta Falcons fans keeping tabs on the Cleveland Browns' 2026 NFL Draft class is the NFL equivalent of stalking your ex's Instagram. They're looking out for Kevin Stefanski in order to ensure that their new head coach is winning the breakup with his former team, but the Browns are thriving.

The Browns have been looked at as one of the biggest winners of draft weekend, which has fans speculating if they're better off without Stefanski. But the fact of the matter is a cold hard truth for Cleveland fans: it's not as flashy, but Stefanski's new team in the Falcons fared just as well in the draft.

Let's be honest here the Browns drafted some studs. Two exciting young wideouts in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, a high-flying safety in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and a bookend left tackle for the next decade in Spencer Fano. They smashed it, but that's what you're supposed to do with 10 picks.

The Falcons' draft was just as good, if not better than the Browns' draft

In contrast, the Dirty Birds entered the weekend with five picks and no first-rounder, only making six picks. If Stefanski and Ian Cunningham came into this draft with the same amount of draft capital, I'm sure they would've done the same. It's easy to look good when you make four picks in the top 60.

Speaking of the Falcons, I don't Stefanski is upset with what's being built. What Atlanta lacked in draft capital, they made up for in value. Avieon Terrell was a top-20 talent who fell due to prospect fatigue and a tweaked hamstring, and they drafted Zachariah Branch roughly 30 picks later than expected.

All six players Atlanta drafted have athleticism and upside, and have the versatility to play multiple roles in Stefanski's system. They focused more on the defense, investing four of their six selections on that side of the ball, which is the antitheis of the Browns getting praise for making flashy picks.

It feels like every year we talk about the Browns as winners of the draft, yet they are never able to live up to those expectations when it matters on Sundays. They are still the Browns after all. Meanwhile, the Falcons finally have the right regime in place and can easily break their playoff drought in 2026.

Does it sting to see them give Todd Monken real weapons? Absolutely, but who's gonna throw Boston and Concepcion the ball? Who is Fano blocking for? Stefanski can't be upset about scheming an offense for Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and now Branch with two better quarterbacks.

The difference between Cleveland's draft and Atlanta's is pretty major. They both had success, but completely different benchmarks for what this means. Personally, I would rather do more with less, so Stefanski and the Falcons deserve their flowers for perfectly navigating some muddy draft waters.