New Jeremy Fowler intel made Falcons' Zachariah Branch pick look like a home-run

In Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, the Atlanta Falcons picked up an offensive weapon at receiver that should make an instant impact. So for a team who had no first-round pick, to land a talent like Branch with the 79th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the value doesn't get much better.

The 21-year-old will offer the Falcons exactly what they were looking for. With his game-breaking explosiveness, he'll be the perfect complement to Drake London in the passing game, he'll make the lives of the quarterbacks easier, and he'll offer value on special teams--notably in the return game.

So for that reason, it's no surprise the Branch pick has garnered such positive reception. While consulting with NFL scouts, coaches, and executives on the draft classes of all 32 NFL teams, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler referred to the third-round rookie as a "unique weapon" rather than a regular wideout.

"Third-round receiver Zachariah Branch (Georgia) gives head coach Kevin Stefanski exactly what he needs -- if used correctly," Fowler wrote. "Scouts say Branch is best utilized as a unique weapon more so than a receiver in the traditional sense."

The Falcons drafted the perfect weapon for Kevin Stefanski in Zachariah Branch

The Dirty Birds sorely lacked receiver depth in 2025 to the point that it became an issue. Casey Washington and David Sills played key roles. But their offense lacked any sort of flavor at WR, especially since Darnell Mooney was their primary speed threat and he was genuinely horrible.

For that reason, taking Branch is a major course correct from Atlanta's new regime. Stefanski loves players he can use creatively, and the Georgia product fits that mold. Not only did he lead the SEC in receptions in 2025, he has the ability to turn to a short dump-off into a big play,. And this offense needs that. They have enough size in London and Kyle Pitts, they needed pure explosiveness.

"He's good on gadget plays, getting the ball to him quickly," an NFC exec said. "Screens, sweeps. He's excellent with ball in his hands. He's a dangerous returner. If you use him like that, he's going to be a valuable guy. Being an intermediate and downfield passing guy is not what he majors in, though he can do some of that."

The scout Fowler spoke to noted question marks about his standing as a downfield weapon in the NFL, but those shouldn't matter. It's no secret he's best in the short game, but that's also the main way in which the Georgia offense operated and also more what this Falcons offense is looking for.

Branch had an average depth of target (ADOT) of 3.3 in 2025 and has a 5.0 ADOT across his college career. That is incredibly alarming, but there's no question that if you manufacture ways to get the ball in his hands, even as a smaller guy, he'll be a dangerous home-run hitter both at WR and as a returner.

Some have (incorrectly) compared him to Tyreek Hill. Others have compared him to Zay Flowers. But the fact of the matter is that while Branch does has some red flags, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about with this pick and what Stefanski can get out of him within this loaded offense.