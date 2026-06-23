Kevin Stefanski is set to deliver Falcons fans the gift they've been begging for

Atlanta Falcons fans have been waiting eight years for a winning season. The answer might have been right in front of them all along: Kevin Stefanski.

“Kevin Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year, and he accomplished that feat in Cleveland.” Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame wrote. “He’s taking over an offense with $140 million receiver Drake London, along with tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson, who are both All-Pros.”

You don't need to read between the lines there. That's about as loaded a reason for hope as any team has had entering a new era. Just 13 coaches in NFL history have won the award twice and Stefanski is one of them. And now he's walking into a situation far better than anything Cleveland handed him.

Kevin Stefanski is built to turn around the Falcons in one season with the talent at his disposal

Bijan Robinson was a First Team All-Pro in 2025, and it wasn't close… He led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards as he averaged an insane 135.2 yards per game.

Kyle Pitts had his best season, catching 88 of 118 targets for 928 yards for a career-high five touchdowns, good enough for second team All-Pro. He's entering 2026 on the franchise tag while extension talks continue before the July 15 deadline.

And then there's Drake London… The Falcons just handed him a four year, $141 million extension with $100 million guaranteed, making him the third-highest paid receiver in the NFL in terms of average annual value.

In Cleveland, he was working with a revolving door at quarterback throwing to Amari Cooper and hoping Nick Chubb stayed healthy. This isn't that. Stefanski has always run a wide zone, play-action offense. It's the foundation everything else is built on.

That system is practically made for Bijan Robinson. The cutback lanes, the misdirection, the patient reads. Bijan already proved he could put up historic production playing behind a middling offensive line in a system that didn't fully fit his strengths. Now he gets the scheme he was drafted for.

Pitts could be the centerpiece of the passing game in a way he hasn't been since his rookie year. Stefanski leaned heavily on his tight ends in Cleveland, and Harold Fannin had a breakout season in 12-personnel sets. Pitts has far more ability than anyone Stefanski had available in Cleveland.

London, meanwhile, gives the offense a first-look receiver who wins through contact and command the red zone. Stefanski never had a receiver at that level in Cleveland. And even the quarterback room, while not elite, is better than any option the Browns trotted out in his six years there.

Kevin Stefanski won Coach of the Year twice working with much less talent. With this roster, there's no excuse not to win a wide-open NFC South. And Falcons fans are right to keep their expectations high.