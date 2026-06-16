Kyle Pitts is perfectly poised for a season that will change everything

Between All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, franchise receiver Drake London, an improving offensive line and a defense loaded with young talent, the Atlanta Falcons look ready to contend in the NFC South.

Yet according to NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe, the player who could ultimately define the Falcons' season isn't Robinson, London or even quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr… It's tight end Kyle Pitts.

"We talk Kyle Pitts every year, and usually it's about his health or what he can or can't do," Wolfe said. "He's coming off of a great year... Kyle Pitts has talked about feeling the healthiest he has. His nutrition is right, he's doing everything the right way, if he can be the guy to be that third piece with Drake London and Bijan Robinson, maybe this Falcons team can be better than we expect."

Kyle Pitts is quietly becoming the the Falcons' biggest X-Factor in 2026

Pitts finished 2025 with 88 catches, 928 yards and five touchdowns. But the trajectory matters more than the totals tho. Cause through Atlanta's first 11 games, Pitts had just 49 catches for 459 yards and one score. Then something clicked.

He posted 82 yards against the Jets, 90 against the Seahawks, and then exploded for 11 catches, 166 yards and three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against Tampa Bay… All career bests in a single game.

Last week during OTAs, tight ends coach Kevin Koger pointed to a little conversation after the Falcons landed back in Atlanta following that Saints game:

"We sat down, and we had to talk about things that we need to do, and that we can do better, that he can do better, that I can help him with," Koger said.

Pitts himself credited a personal mantra he leaned on the rest of the way: "You have the opportunity to do something. Just do it. It's up to you."

Whatever you want to call it, a wake-up call, a mental reset, or growing up in year five, it worked. He has a career year. Now what he does in 2026 will determine if he gets a long-term extension or is traded before this time next year.

Now here comes the hard part

The Atlanta Falcons tagged Kyle Pitts this offseason rather than letting him test free agency as a way to evaluate what they have.

The good thing for Pitts is that new head coach Kevin Stefanski has a track record with tight ends from his Cleveland days with David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., and he's already talking about expanding Pitts' route tree.

Offensive pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand didn't hold back either: "He's clearly one of the top guys in the league at that spot. Hopefully, we see a lot more of what we saw last year out of him."

The skepticism is obvious. Pitts has teased breakouts before, and one strong stretch doesn't erase four years of inconsistency. If Atlanta's quarterback situation is shaky, his targets could dry up regardless of scheme.

But Wolfe's read isn't as surprising as it sounds. Pitts already showed what he's capable of. The question now is whether it was a six-week mirage or the start of the player Atlanta drafted him to be.