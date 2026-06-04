Falcons sent a powerful message to the NFL with lucrative Drake London extension

By extending Drake London, the Atlanta Falcons accomplished exactly what they set out to do. They signed London to a four-year, $141.5 million extension with $100 million in guaranteed money. And their intentions extend far beyond the $35.25 million average annual value he'll make through 2030.

Across his four seasons in Atlanta, the Falcons never won more than eight games. He never even sniffed playoff football. He caught passes from five (soon to be six) different starting quarterbacks. For as unstable as things were around him, London has always set the standard in Flowery Branch,

They awarded the 24-year-old with his lucrative contract for his loyalty across the first four seasons of his career. They're making it clear that they seem him as a player to build around now that that arrow is finally pointing up, especially as they turn the page on a chaotic chapter in franchise history.

The Falcons made a clear statement with the Drake London extension

Across his four seasons in Atlanta, the Falcons never won more than eight games. He never even sniffed playoff football. He caught passes from five (soon to be six) different starting quarterbacks. For as unstable as things were around him, London has been the model for consistency thus far.

He never complained. He never demanded a trade. He never so much as made cryptic posts on social media. The wide receiver position is known to be full of prima donnas nowadays, but the 2023 first-round pick was never one of them. For all of the losing the Dirty Birds have done, he remained loyal.

He was at his best with Michael Penix Jr. but 2024 was proof of what London could become even with average quarterback play. He logged career highs in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,271), receiving touchdowns (9), and that was with an aging Kirk Cousins throwing him the football. In 2025, he was on pace for an even better year, but he missed five games due to injury

The former USC Trojan is a similar player to his fellow 2022 draftee, Garrett Wilson, who got an extension from the New York Jets last summer for similar reasons. His All-Pro caliber production was one thing, but conducting himself with elite leadership and professionalism also matters. And that won't go un-noticed in the locker room.

The Falcons are building something, and this deal sent a message about what it means to be the building block of a franchise. Atlanta is in the midst of a long playoff drought, but they made it clear that as they enter a new era, they want Drake London to help lead them back to the mountaintop.