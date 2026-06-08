Kevin Stefanski just dropped a bittersweet Michael Penix Jr. injury update

Every major question around the Atlanta Falcons' offseason has to do with the quarterback position and if it'll be Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa starting more games in 2026. But if you peel back the layers of the onion, the QB question marks are because of Penix's murky future and injury status.

The main question is whether the 26-year-old will be good to go for Week 1. He's been ramping up in his return, but the Falcons are not in any sort of rush to get him to 100%. He's still not taking part in 11-on-11s, and ideally, he's cleared to take part before the start of mandatory minicamp next week.

While addressing the media prior to Monday's session of OTAs, Stefanski gave multiple major updates on where Penix stands in his rehab. But perhaps the biggest statement of all is that he said the third year signal-caller is "hitting every milestone he's supposed to" amid his recovery process.

"He's hitting every milestone he's supposed to hit," Stefanski said. ... "He's doing everything he can do. Certainly, when he may want to do more, we have to hold him back from doing certain things."

Michael Penix Jr. is slowly progressing as the Falcons' offseason does

The two-time Coach of the Year also said the 2024 first-round pick would not practice on Monday due to a scheduled rest day. That makes sense. You don't want him to bite off more than he can chew and risk a setback. You don't dive headfirst into the deep end. You wade in through the shallow end.

And in terms of the former No. 8 overall pick being cleared for 11 on 11s before or during mandatory minicamp next week, Stefanski gave a two-word response: "We'll see." It does appear that we're closer to Penix being cleared, but his ego shouldn't be writing checks his QB's body can't cash.

Atlanta's new head coach also mentioned he's unsure as to whether or not Penix will take the field in the preseason. It would be a major litmus test in his recovery, but even if he does play, it wouldn't be for more than a couple of possessions, and it probably wouldn't be with the first-team offense.

Some believe if the Washington product is 100% healthy, he'll start in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But with the way Stefanski has talked about him (and Tua), expect Tagovailoa to have the upper hand in winning the Dirty Birds' QB1 job, with Penix waiting in the wings until he's needed.

MIchael Penix Jr.'s health is the variable that has sent the Falcons' QB battle into chaos, and while the competition feels wide open, everything depends on how he continues to progress.