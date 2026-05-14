Michael Penix Jr. just threw a major wrench into Falcons' QB controversy

If you asked just a few weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons' plan at the quarterback position looked incredibly concrete: Tua Tagovailoa would take the majority of the QB1 reps while Michael Penix Jr. would focus on his rehab from the partially torn ACL he suffered in Week 11 of the 2025 season.

However, Penix might already be well on his way to making his return. Not only was he spotted throwing during Falcons' rookie minicamp, the team tweeted a video of him throwing to Drake London this past weekend where his knee looked totally fine. And more importantly, he was slinging the rock.

It's just drills and team workouts, but training camp is roughly two months away. Six months-post ACL tear, the 26-year-old is already back on the field. Every case is different, but for all the talk of the Falcons not wanting to rush him back, Penix looks to be incredibly ahead of schedule in his recovery.

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a full-fledged quarterback battle

Rookie minicamp is a non-contact event anyways, so it shouldn't be super surprising to see the 2024 first-round pick already back on the field. He's been through the rehab process for an ACL tear a few times in the past, and nowadays, you're able to walk as quickly as six weeks after your ACL surgery.

And with Penix progressing quickly, it will affect the Falcons' plans at the quarterback position. The only thing stopping Kevin Stefanski from triggering a full QB competition once training camp kicks off was his health, but we're actually going to receive the quarterback battle we were promised in Atlanta.

The Dirty Birds signed Tagovailoa to a one-year deal in free agency, and are banking on the 28-year-old to return to his Pro Bowl form with a change of scenery. He threw a career-high 15 interceptions in 2025, but he'll be entering the best situation of his career with better weapons and a solid O-Line.

What Tua is known for is his accuracy. He led the NFL in completion percentage in 2024 and passing yards in 2023, but like his left-handed competition, he comes with injury concerns. He has played in all 17 games just once in six NFL seasons, and while Penix's knee is a concern, Tua's concussions are just as worrisome.

Stefanski has one signal-caller meant to offer him accuracy and timing, and the other will offer him arm strength and familiarity with these weapons. It's a real Sophie's Choice. But that's why the competition will be open, as nothing is promised when both QBs are fighting for a career lifeline.

Now that all of this footage is out, it looks like the Washington product should be good to go for both training camp and Week 1--if he wins the starting job, that is. He always knew he would return this soon, and with that in mind, it wouldn't be overly shocking to see him win the starting job.