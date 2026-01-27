Kevin Stefanski’s history proves exactly why Falcons must bring back Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts had an unprecedented, unfavorable, and lackluster five seasons in Atlanta. The once-heralded tight end prospect flourished throughout his rookie campaign, but quickly spiraled into dormancy for almost four seasons.

Finally, in late 2025, Pitts seemingly broke out of his four-year-long hiatus and emerged as a seriously talented playmaker. After years of discussion, frustration, and broken expectations, Pitts was back with vengeance.

Entering 2026, Pitts is a free agent, potentially looking for a new home, but seemingly wouldn't mind a reunion with Atlanta. With new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski in the building, there's no secret that Pitts may help the Falcons offense explode in 2026.

Stefanski proved over six seasons with the Browns that he can use tight ends to propel an offense instead of wasting valuable talent.

From 2022-2024, Browns tight end David Njoku averaged 48.6 yards per game over 41 games. He dealt with various injuries and only played 14 games per season over that stretch, but was on pace to average 835 yards each of those seasons.

The Kevin Stefanski and Kyle Pitts duo in Atlanta could be unstoppable

In 2025, Njoku was replaced by a younger, better tight end named Harold Fannin, who led the Browns in receptions and receiving yards. Fannin caught 72 passes for 731 yards during his rookie campaign and was the clear first option for the various mediocre quarterbacks the Browns decided to start.

If Stefanski brings this game plan to Atlanta, the Falcons have no choice but to bring back Pitts. Despite my disdain for the Pitts era prior to the Stefanski hire, it's easy to recognize the potential here. If the Falcons can bring Pitts back on a short-term, cheaper, prove-it deal, it's totally worth it.

The big problem there is the word "IF". The tight end market is all over the place, and even players like Mark Andrews who have struggled over recent years are receiving sizeable paydays.

The Falcons likely don't have the cap space to sign a $40-50 million short-term contract for Pitts, but they should work out something. Pitts proved over his potential final six weeks in Atlanta that he is a solid playmaker when used effectively.

One of the problems over the last four seasons is that he hasn't been used effectively by the coaching staff. During 2023-2024, Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,269 yards. In 2025, he finally received a similar target share from his rookie campaign and produced similar results.

Let me be very clear, if the price is right, they should resign Pitts. If it comes close to resetting the tight end market, Atlanta must stay far away. But if a match occurs, Pitts has a real chance to become an elite tight end in Atlanta.

If not, the 2026 NFL draft may be the way to go.