The Atlanta Falcons tight end is entering the most pivotal offseason of his career, fresh off a breakout 2025 season and staring down free agency for the first time.

With a new coaching staff in place headlined by Kevin Stefanski, Kyle Pitts was asked directly whether a return to Atlanta could make sense. His answer was telling.

“That’d be dope,” Pitts said on the "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?" podcast with Draymond Green and Jordan Schultz. “To see what he’s done in the past is great.”

For a player who doesn’t talk openly about his future much, it was as clear an endorsement as Falcons fans could hope for.

It sure sounds like Kyle Pitts would love to play for Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski’s offenses in Cleveland consistently featured the tight end position as a focal point. Pitts acknowledged that history, and the appeal it brings.

He added that conversations with Njoku only reinforced that idea, calling the feedback from the Browns tight end “nothing but great things.” Kyle Pitts' breakout season came at theexact moment it needed to… with his rookie contract expiring and negotiations looming.

He did just that, putting himself back in the conversation as one of the league’s most dangerous all-around tight ends. There’s also an emotional pull keeping Pitts connected to Atlanta.

He entered the league catching passes from Matt Ryan (the same quarterback who helped him reach the Pro Bowl as a rookie) and now watches Ryan transition into his role as the Falcons’ team president.

Those relationships, combined with a locker room he knows well, could factor into Pitts’ decision just as much as money or scheme. The Falcons can attempt to re-sign Pitts long term, place the franchise tag on him, or let him test a market that is increasingly aggressive when it comes to elite pass catching tight ends.

Whether Atlanta ultimately commits big money to Pitts remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the idea of a reunion under Stefanski isn’t being brushed off.

If anything, Pitts sounds intrigued by the possibility of staying right where he is and finally becoming the centerpiece many envisioned when the Falcons drafted him fourth overall back in 2021.