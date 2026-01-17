Prominent NFL insider's coaching shocker gave Falcons fans a brutal reality check

If I had one word to describe the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching search, the most fitting word would probably be discombobulated. Matt Ryan is a first-time executive, and his lack of experience has been put on display time and time again as the Falcons' search for a new regime is finally ramping up.

For the more things escalate in Atlanta, the less promising things get. The current frontrunners for the head coaching job hasn't been the most exciting group of names, which saw Josina Anderson report that the Falcons' search is down to one offensive mind and one defensive minded candidate.

Meanwhile, there are some league sources and candidates who feel like the Atlanta #Falcons are debating primarily between one defensive candidate & one offensive candidate, at this time. Obviously, that can evolve. https://t.co/uTyV9NMQgj — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 16, 2026

Presumably, Anderson is referring to either Kevin Stefanski or Klint Kubiak as the offensive candidate, and Robert Saleh as the defensive candidate. As the Dirty Birds are starting to zero in on a GM candidate, the coaching search has taken priority due to its immediacy, but a conclusion is looming.

Despite not being the most popular candidate, Robert Saleh has a legitimate shot to be the Falcons' next head coach

Anderson's report is backed up by rumblings that 49ers' director of scouting and football operation Josh Williams is the favorite to be Atlanta's new general manager, which is where Saleh comes in. The pair have spent years working together in San Fran, but Williams has also overlapped with Kubiak.

This specific report is something to take with a grain of salt, because the Falcons only seriously started vetting candidates this week, while a lot of the speculation has been in response to the John Harbaugh saga. But the interview process is still ongoing, and a lot can change in the coming days.

Multiple reports have revealed that Ryan and Arthur Blank covet a candidate with prior head coaching experience, which Saleh has. He spent just over three seasons with the New York Jets, where he got. a bad rap because of the QB situation, but turned that defense into one of the best in all of football.

In the 46-year-old's first season in New York, Gang Green ranked dead last in total defense. In his next two seasons, they ranked inside the top five, and has stabilized this San Francisco unit despite a myriad of injuries—and still kept a talented Eagles' offense in check in their Wild Card Weekend win.

Saleh was only fired midway midway through 2024 since Woody Johnson took Aaron Rodgers' side in their feud, but the Jets are worse off without him. There's been talk about him receiving a second shot as a head coach, which has resulted in him becoming a hot commodity on the coaching circuit.

The best part about hiring Saleh is the defensive scheme wouldn't change much, if at all, from 2025. Jeff Ulbrich was his DC in New York, which would make their hopes of retaining him on the next coaching staff significantly higher, which is something everyone in the Atlanta area should want.

If Saleh is somehow able to bring Mike McDaniel or Klay Kubiak over to call plays, the offense will be in a good spot too. Ryan's vision is still a bit murky, but at least we have more clarity than we did before, even if he's not the desired outcome.