Raheem Morris reopens an old Kirk Cousins wound after Michael Penix Jr. injury

A year ago, if you told an Atlanta Falcons fan that Kirk Cousins was starting over Michael Penix Jr., they wouldn't have even batted an eye. But now that Penix is done for the year with a partially torn ACL, it's the lucrative free-agent signing who's being handed the keys to the franchise in the interim.

The 37-year-old returning to the starting lineup is a source of disappointment for many fans, but entering a Week 12 rivalry matchup with the Saints, the coaching staff feels differently. Amid months of trade rumors, Raheem Morris was candid about his unwavering belief in Cousins going forward.

"There is 100% no doubt about that. There was a whole rush to move on and do all these other different things. But, you talk about a great human. Talk about guy you know can play. A guy that you got a lot of belief in. Guy led us to a 6-3 record last year." Raheem Morris

At this point, the 49-year-old coach knows he has no choice but to believe in Cousins, ashis job security likely hinges on how these final seven weeks play out. What his note of confidence forgot to consider was the Falcons' losing streak that that prevented them for snapping their playoff drought.

The four-time Pro Bowler took the Vikings to the playoffs in both 2019 and 2022, meaning there are far worse options for Atlanta to turn to in their time of need. However, regardless of how things shake out across these final seven games, his four-year $180 million contract looks like a complete disaster.

In his first season starting in red and black, Cousins threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and a career-high 16 interceptions in just 14 starts before Penix replaced him. However, both his lucrative cap hit and recurring consequences of his 2023 Achilles tear have started to take shape as of late.

Cousins completed just 43% of his passes in the Week 11 loss against the Panthers and didn't fare much better in his lone start of the season back in a 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins back in Week 8—while the 25-year-old was once again nursing a knee injury. So it's good his confidence is mutual.

And to make matters worse, he won't even have Drake London at his disposal in Week 12, as the superstar WR son't suit up this weekend due to a PCL sprain. This means that Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson will have to be his go-to options in the passing game.

Cousins could be a popular trade or cut candidate this offseason due to the "out" in his contract after this season, but the Penix injury complicates things. If he plays well, there's a chance that he could save Morris' and OC Zac Robinson's jobs while remaining Atlanta's starter in 2026. .