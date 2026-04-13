Kirk Cousins' first comments as a Raider have Falcons fans rolling their eyes

Remember when Kirk Cousins wasn't happy that the Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. just over a month after signing him? Well, apparently he has learned that new teams don't owe him anything, besides a lot of money.

During his introductory press conference with the Las Vegas Raiders, Cousins addressed the Raiders' more-than-obvious intention of drafting Indiana's Fernando Mendoza with the first-overall pick at the end of the month.

""I think we all want to play, but I made this clear to Klint that the best player needs to play. If that's not me, I don't want to be out there. I don't think that's the best thing for the team. If I am the best option, then I believe it's important that those guys are out there. But I'm excited to get the chance to lead and help influence in the locker room and do my part, do my role, and just, most importantly, help our team win."" Kirk Cousins

His comments differed juristically from the reports that came out as a member of the Falcons. While it is a slightly different situation, Falcons fans are left scoffing at the sudden change in heart from the veteran quarterback, but maybe he's just happy to be reunited with Klint Kubiak in Vegas.

Now that he's away from the Falcons, Kirk Cousins is suddenly content with not being a starting quarterback

Cousins hadn't been a backup since Robert Griffin III's heyday over a decade ago. His initial time in Atlanta saw him start, but then his play dropped off a cliff and he was replaced with the then-rookie Penix Jr. at the end of the 2024 season.

It always felt like he was a bit salty, especially when he was pushed into a backup role heading into last season. But that is just as much the previous regime's fault, as Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot seriously misplayed their hand in regards to the QB situation.

That is why signing with the Raiders felt like a weird situation; if he ends up as the Week 1 starter, it won't be for long because as soon as he throws that game-ending interception or makes one fatal mistake, fans will be rioting for Kubiak to start Mendoza.

However, the veteran made it clear in his introductory press conference that he understands his new role in Sin City.

That's the opposite of the sentiment that he had in Atlanta. It's clear he finally understands that his franchise-QB days are long over. At 38, he doesn't have much elite football left in the tank, so even a couple of games as the starter is better than the alternative, especially with his big contract.

Even when the arrived in Atlanta, he should've known that he wasn't guaranteed much. His contract gave the Falcons an out after a few years, which should've been a red flag. They did drop him earlier than anyone expected two years ago. so it's not a surprise that Morris and Fontenot got fired.

It should've been obvious that a first-round heir apparent was coming soon , so it's weird he again signed with a team where his time as QB1 will be a ticking clock. But good for him that he seems content with where he is now. It seems his time on the bench was a great learning experience for him.