Kirk Cousins lets Vikings fans know what he expects of them on Sunday
By Ryan Heckman
This week has been full of different storylines for the Atlanta Falcons leading up to their Week 14 road tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.
For starters, quarterback Kirk Cousins in amid a rough stretch as many of us already know, having thrown zero touchdowns and six interceptions over his last three games, in which the Falcons are 0-3. This has led many to question whether or not the Falcons should make a change under center.
But, aside from that topic, this is also Cousins' first game back in Minnesota since signing with the Falcons. Cousins spent six seasons with the Vikings, where he threw for over 23,000 yards, 171 touchdowns and just 55 interceptions while earning three Pro Bowl trips.
During his media time on Wednesday, Cousins was asked about his return to Minnesota and what he expects going into this one. Vikings fans shouldn't be surprised at his answer, as Cousins believes Minnesotans are going to make things as tough as possible on the Falcons.
"They're great football fans, and I would think as a result, they'll make it as hostile as they can for us. It's a great fan base," Cousins said.
More Falcons news:
Other than the fans making life harder for he and his teammates, Cousins did acknowledge his love for the fan base, organization and those he interacted with while in Minnesota.
Cousins also noted there were even people in the stands who impacted him during his time in Minnesota while detailing his plan to thank and say hello to many people after the game.
Kirk Cousins makes it sound like there is absolutely zero quarterback controversy in Atlanta
Back to the potential "controversy" at quarterback. For right now, it doesn't sound like there is one. Cousins is not only operating as though he's still the sure fire starter, but even head coach Raheem Morris has made it sound like nothing is changing at the position.
As for Cousins and how he's operating this week?
“I think you just kind of go through the week, go through your process,” the quarterback said of his preparation.
“There’s certainly some unique experiences there, but at the end of the day, you’re there to go play a football game and go play your best and win, and that’s where your focus is.”
As emotional a guy as Cousins is, he'd better be focused on one thing and one thing only. This game is a must-win for Atlanta. With a loss, the Falcons not only drop their fourth in a row, but also risk falling out of first place if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.