Kirk Cousins' mindset with Raiders has Falcons fans thinking about what could've been

We all know by now that the Kirk Cousins experiment was an absolute disaster for the Atlanta Falcons. In large part due to the selection Michael Penix Jr., he lasted just two seasons in Atlanta after signing a four-year, $180 million deal a few offseasons ago, which is a bad look for the prior regime.

Since being released by the Falcons earlier this offseason, Cousins landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he is set to back up presumptive No, 1 pick Fernado Mendoza in Las Vegas. But unlike his time in Atlanta with Penix, he appears to be content operating as a backup QB behind Mendoza.

The 38-year-old revealed in his first press conference as a Raider that while he wants to play, he's okay being a backup if it's what's best for the team. I'm sure the extra money Cousins is making factored into his change of heart, but regardless, where was this team-first mindset with the Falcons?

Kirk Cousins is learning from the mistakes that plagued him in Atlanta

The key difference here is that Cousins signed with the Raiders knowing full well they would inevitably draft Mendoza. Meanwhile, Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot were treating him like the Dirty Birds' franchise QB of the foreseeable future before blindsiding him six weeks later with the Penix selection.

That's on Morris and Fontenot for misplaying their hand with the QB situation, but Cousins himself seems to be aware he isn't a long-term starter at this stage of his career. But he's willing to put his ego aside with the Raiders because of his respect for Klint Kubiak, who coached him in Minnesota.

The four-time Pro Bowler hasn't been a backup in over a decade, since he was backing up Robert Griffin III in Washington. When he was given his shot, he ran with it, just like Penix did down the stretch in 2024. That's the nature of how things go with young QBs now, but he learned that lesson too late.

Frankly, other than some money, the Falcons didn't owe Cousins anything. He's still making the same money whether he plays or not, and it's become clear that he was pretty salty about how things ended in Atlanta, even if Cousins is aware he doesn't have much high-level football left in the tank.

I'm sure Cousins will make a few starts early in 2026 before being replaced by Mendoza, but once the Heisman Trophy winner takes over, there's no going back. Even if the circumstances are different, that's the same story he enjoyed with Penix, yet he doesn't feel slighted by the Raiders' approach.

Perhaps these last couple of months have humbled him a bit, but maybe if he was more willing to mentor Penix like he will Mendoza, he would still be a Falcon.