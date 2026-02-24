Kirk Cousins’ next team after Falcons release could come from out of nowhere

Well, the Kirk Cousins era is over in Atlanta. The Falcons will reportedly release Cousins at the start of the new league year, as confirmed by new general manager Ian Cunningham.

While that essentially confirms what we already knew about Michael Penix Jr. -- that he'll be ready to go for Week 1 -- the bigger question for Cousins now becomes ... where to next?

Some might see him calling it a career and retiring, and while that's possible, there is one destination that could come from out of nowhere and actually make some sense: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hang with me for a second.

Kirk Cousins makes more sense for the Chiefs than you might think

Yes, Minnesota was home for Cousins and his family. It would make a ton of sense, if he didn't retire, to sign with the Vikings. After all, they need someone to come in and compete with J.J. McCarthy, but bringing Cousins back could create some unwanted and unintentional tension and/or drama.

He's of course made himself at home in Atlanta and, as we all know, he is a family man. He likely doesn't want to keep moving his wife and kids around. Settling down and calling it a career seems like a very plausible option.

However, after all the money he made, the Pro Bowls and accolades he's earned, Cousins still doesn't have one thing: a Super Bowl ring.

"But, the Chiefs didn't even make the playoffs last year!" you might say.

And while you'd be correct, there is a feeling that the Chiefs are going to do what's necessary not only to be back, but to be a Super Bowl contender once again.

The only big question, now, is whether or not Patrick Mahomes will be recovered from his torn ACL by Week 1, and that's a huge question. In all likelihood, Mahomes will miss a good chunk of the 2026 campaign. In that case, would the Chiefs entertain bringing in Cousins for the meantime?

Better question: would Cousins entertain it?

This is all hypotheticals and speculation, at best, right now. But, if you look at it from both sides, and look closely, it does make a ton of sense.

Cousins would get one last shot at a Super Bowl before calling it quits. He'd be beneath one of the greatest coaches to ever do it in Andy Reid. He'd potentially be part of one last dance for Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs are also in the running to land recently-released Tyreek Hill and bring him back to Arrowhead.

Even though Mahomes could miss a good amount of games, that doesn't seem to be stopping Kelce from going one more season. It doesn't seem to be a factor in the Chiefs possibly pursuing a reunion with Hill.

It'd be one last sacrifice as a family man, but if Cousins can help the Chiefs stay competitive until Mahomes is back, he'd be all the more deserving of a Super Bowl ring, should the Chiefs go on and win it next season.

Again, it might seem crazy at first. But, is it all that crazy?