Kyle Pitts has a golden opportunity to capitalize on New England's glaring weakness

There's no way of downplaying it that Week 9 is a big time ballgame for the Atlanta Falcons.

And as you take the layers back, one weapon, one highly skilled pass-catcher, could drastically move the offensive needle on Sunday.

For all the talk about Michael Penix Jr.’s poise in the pocket and the continued development of the young Falcons offense under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, this week’s contest shapes up as a golden opportunity for Pitts to remind everyone just how dynamic he can be.

Kyle Pitts' performance will dictate how the Falcons' offense fares in Week 9

Through the first eight weeks of the season, New England’s defense has quietly struggled to contain tight ends, giving up an average of 67.9 receiving yards per game to the position -- the fifth most in football.

For Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, that’s a concerning trend against a player to the caliber of Pitts, whose athletic profile and route versatility make him one of the most challenging covers in football when used creatively.

If the Patriots lean more into their man coverage looks -- something they’ve done in spurts against teams with bigger perimeter weapons thus far -- it could open up even more opportunities for Pitts to work one-on-one against linebackers or safeties who simply can’t match his combination of burst and length.

The Falcons' offensive structure under Robinson thrives when Pitts is used as more than a traditional tight end. He can line up in-line, detached from the formation, or flexed out wide, giving Atlanta a flexible chess piece who can dictate matchups.

That flexibility also widens Robinson’s playbook. With Drake London drawing attention outside and Bijan Robinson demanding defensive eyes in the backfield, Pitts can exploit the space that forms between the hashes -- particularly on quick outs, seam routes, and intermediate crossers that sync perfectly with Penix’s rhythm approach under center.

For Atlanta's young signal-caller, getting the ball out quickly will be a point of emphasis this week. The Patriots’ pass rush, led by Harold Landry III (32 pressures), Christian Barmore (29), and K'Lavon Chiasson (29), can test the Falcons’ protection that has struggled as of late.

That’s where Pitts’ presence becomes even more vital. He’s not just a vertical weapon; he’s also a reliable early-read target who can turn short throws into chain-moving plays.

His ability to adjust mid-route and uncover against zone or man pressure gives Penix a security blanket, something every young quarterback needs when facing disguised pressures and post-snap movement like Vrabel's defenses love to show.

If the Patriots focus too heavily on stopping London or blitz to speed up Penix’s clock, Pitts could find himself isolated in favorable matchups throughout the afternoon.

And if he capitalizes, it could be the difference between a stagnant Falcons offense and one that finds its rhythm on the road. With the matchup data, scheme fit, and game flow all pointing his way, Pitts might just be the player who flips Week 9 on its head for Atlanta.