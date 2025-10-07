Kyle Pitts has thrown a massive wrench into the Falcons' long-term plans

Just a few months ago, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Kyle Pitts was entering his final season in Atlanta. However, NFL stands for 'Not For Long,' as the talented tight end has flipped everything on its head.

With many offensive contract standoffs coming up, this puts the Falcons in a precarious situation; they can't pay everyone, but letting any of these stars walk would be demoralizing.

Pitts seemed like the odd man out, but now he is proving to be a crucial part of this Michael Penx Jr.-led offense, which may force the front office to get creative in the offseason.

Falcons suddenly cannot afford to lose Kyle Pitts in the offseason

As mentioned before, it felt inevitable that Kyle Pitts was playing his last season with the team that drafted him. He hadn't looked the same since his knee injury in his second year, and there was no reason to think that would change.

But it has, and it has caused a stressful situation...

Pitts has finally looked like the player he was as a rookie. He has been the best player at his position against man coverage, is finally utilizing his physical abilities, and has become a clutch weapon for his young quarterback.

They simply cannot let the former top-five pick go...

Nevertheless, you have to prepare for the future, a future that will require big contracts allocated to guys like Drake London and Bijan Robinson.

While the Falcons can find a way to pay their three offensive stars, it isn't the best idea (just look at the Cincinnati Bengals).

It is all a balancing act for the decision-makers.

Bijan Robinson will be the No. 1 priority in the grand scheme of things. Assuming they pick up his fifth-year option, he will be under contract through 2027.

Then they have to figure out the wide receiver room, which has many expiring contracts coming up—none bigger than Drake London.

London had his fifth-year option picked up, so he is under contract through the 2026 season. But, as is the case with Bijan, the longer you wait, the more you pay.

I previously broke down the potential contracts for each, which you can read about here. It is hard to imagine the team paying all these guys, especially with Michael Penix Jr.'s second contract coming down the road.

In the end, we may end up seeing the Falcons franchise tagging Kyle Pitts, which is projected to be around $16 million. Unfortunately, that only delays the huge problem that Pitts' resurgent year has caused.

