Kyle Pitts' season just got so much worse after mind-boggling red zone blunder

As the Atlanta Falcons continue to try to keep their playoff hopes alive, things continue to go poorly for former first-round pick Kyle Pitts. In Michael Penix Jr.'s first NFL start and with the Falcons up 17-7 with 16 seconds remaining in the first half, the rookie quarterback tossed the ball to Pitts on 3rd-and-2.

Pitts then was taken to the ground and it looked like he threw the ball directly to Cor'Dale Flott. The problem is that Flott doesn't play for the Falcons, he plays for the Giants defense. The play went down as an interception for Penix despite Pitts having the ball, but giving it to the other team.

Juggled and picked off by the Giants at the goal line!



Now, it's worth noting that the Giants didn't go on to score any points off of Pitts' mistake but the Falcons missed a chance to go up by a few more points. Pitts' downfall since being the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has continued to puzzle Falcons fans and this is the latest example of him not living up to his draft status.

The Falcons took Pitts fourth overall and after a dominant rookie season, it felt as though they had a tight end who'd grow to become one of the best in the league. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. While Pitts has tied his career-high in touchdowns this season with three, that's about where the praise ends.

It's sad that Pitts hasn't become the player the Falcons were hoping he would and that one pick later, Ja'Marr Chase went to the Cincinnati Bengals and I don't think I need to tell you how great he's been since entering the NFL. This juggling act from Pitts is the latest bit of frustration from the former first-rounder but hopefully the Falcons can rebound and maybe the tight end can even redeem himself later on.