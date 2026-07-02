Kyle Pitts sent a major message to Falcons fans after new contract extension

The Atlanta Falcons sent a message when they signed Kyle Pitts to a three-year, $54 million contract extension last week. Through all of the turmoil and instability he's endured throughout his NFL career, the Falcons seem to believe the Pitts we got in 2025 is the one we'll continue to see going forward.

It's an unpopular decision. Paying Pitts $18 million a year and making him the third-highest paid tight end in the NFL. It now means that the former top-five pick has even more to prove. But he's up to the challenge, and this new regime evidently wants him to be a key piece of the puzzle for the new era.

Amid all of the inconsistency he's dealt with thus far, the belief he has in the Falcons and the belief they have in him is constant. This is the franchise that drafted him, and while addressing the media for the first time after putting pen to paper, Kyle Pitts reiterated he has no plans of leaving anytime soon.

“I’m here for hopefully the rest of my career,” Pitts said. "And I just want to keep doing well each year and get us over that hump."

Kyle Pitts revealed that he wants to retire as a Falcon

Pitts also mentioned that he committed to Florida despite going 4-7 the year prior. He saw things through, even when he didn't have to, and that ultimately paid off for him. And while his break into superstar status may not have been as quick as fans would've hoped, there is reason to believe.

Fan belief may not always be there, but it's clear the Dirty Birds believe in the 25-year-old to build on his career year from last season. Given the lack of receiver depth, he's expected to be the second option behind Drake London in the pass game with more of an established red zone presence.

“I think there’s a lot more out there, a lot more to get, and a lot more things to keep grinding towards. It’s cool to see.”

Between injuries, horrible QB play, and coaching staffs that had no idea how to use him, the 2021 first-rounder is in his best situation yet with Atlanta. Kevin Stefanski's offense relies on tight ends, and Tua Tagovailoa aided some elite TE seasons because he sees the position as a safety valve.

At his core, Pitts is a player who has everything you want from an asset in the offense. The coaching staff has raved about him. He's finally starting to show consistent glimpses of his generational talent. He's someone who could have been traded multiple times, but the Falcons weren't giving up on him.

Kyle Pitts made it clear that he appreciates the Falcons for having enough faith in him to sign him to a long-term deal. Getting paid is the first step. But proving them right for a contract is a whole new battle, and it seems like he's ready to silence the noise for good and rise up amid some pressure.

Whether you're a Falcons fan who agrees with the deal or not, Pitts is ready to change your mind on Sundays.