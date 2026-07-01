LaCale London is quietly threatening to send Falcons’ DT rotation into chaos

The Atlanta Falcons' defensive line is probably the weakest aspect of their 2026 roster, and I'm not referring to the uncertainty off the edge with James Pearce Jr. The interior of their defensive line is still very much a work in progress, especially behind rising stars Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison.

Thankfully, the Falcons have some big plans. They brought in Da'Shawn Hand to replace David Onyemata, and traded Ruke Orhorhoro to get a true nose tackle in 2024 second-round pick Maason Smith. But none of them are the X-Factor for this defensive tackle room: LaCale London should be.

The story with London is pretty amazing: the Falcons turned a perennial practice squad guy into one of their biggest breakout stars of the 2025 season. He took on a much larger role after Harrison was placed on season-ending IR, and ran away with the opportunity--and now he has a bigger chance to do damage.

LaCale London has a chance to carve out an even bigger role in 2026

The 28-year-old was a pretty late bloomer all things considered, but it's better late than never. In 13 appearances (and five starts) last season, London recorded 30 combined (and 17 solo) tackles, seven tackles for loss, four QB hits, and five sacks. Not too shabby for the guy's first meaningful NFL snaps.

Prior to 2025, London was barely holding on in the NFL. He did not play in 2022 or 2024, and appeared in seven games for Atlanta in 2023. He had eight games of NFL experience under his belt before last year, and that's what makes his story so intriguing. You never know when you'll get a shot.

And in terms of how the Falcons' DL room looks, it doesn't look like this is a fluke. He likely won't start over Dorlus, Harrison, or Hand/Smith, but he should hold on to his role as a key rotational defensive tackle. But he's one injury away from being a starter and Harrison is entering a contract year.

His main competition for snaps isn't all that worrisome either. Devonnsha Maxwell just spent the year in the UFL, Ross Blacklock hasn't appeared in an NFL game in three years, and Chris Williams has less proven production. His stranglehold on his role within the Dirty Birds' defense should remain intact.

This isn't to say that Atlanta has a future All-Pro on their hands with the Western Illinois product, but he's already emerged into a key contributor. And since the defensive line has less depth than they did a year ago, they can't afford not to trust him after bringing him back.

LaCale London is quietly playing himself into a crucial role for the Atlanta Falcons' defense, and as long as he stays healthy, he should build on his breakout year.