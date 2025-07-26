Last year's bombshell rumor report could land $110 million defender in Atlanta

What a wild time it has been in Las Vegas these past few days. Just one short year after signing Christian Wilkins, the Raiders released him over an injury disagreement.

Obviously, there will be a lot of interest in the still-young Pro Bowl defensive tackle, and the Atlanta Falcons should be one of those teams, especially when you remember what nearly happened last offseason.

It would be another addition of a former star free agent for the Falcons since the start of training camp.

Falcons can circle back and sign last year's "Plan B" free agent, Christian Wilkins

The Falcons were reportedly going to sign Christian Wilkins last season if they hadn't landed Kirk Cousins. Oh, what could've been...

Remember, Christian Wilkins was part of the Falcons “Plan B” if they didn’t sign Kirk Cousins.



We know that things didn't turn out for Cousins in Atlanta and his future yet to be determined.

We also know the Falcons could use some help on the interior of the defensive line, and it isn't every day that you can find a player of Christian Wilkins' caliber this late in the offseason. So, do what you should've last year, and sign the stud lineman.

Without Grady Jarrett, the Falcons are lacking an explosive, proven veteran on the interior, something Wilkins can be.

For Wilkins, this would be the chance to move closer to where he played his college ball, Clemson, reunite with college teammates A.J. Terrell Jr. and Ray-Ray McCloud III, and join a team with a promising future.

The financials and health will be the determining factor, per usual.

If he is willing to take a two- or three-year deal, the Falcons should pounce. This gives him enough time to get healthy and prove what he can still offer the football team.

It would also give the young guys—specifically, Ruke Orhorhoro, another Clemson alum—another great veteran leader that can also take pressure off of them

Terry Fontenot needs to do what he didn't do last offseason by signing the Pro Bowl defender Christian Wilkins.

