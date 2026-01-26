Liam Coen just weakened Bucs with key hire (and Falcons fans love it)

One of the best things to see as a fan is not just success with your favorite team, but to also see bitter rivals take a bit of a hit when it comes to roster management or losing help in the front office and/or coaching staff. Heck, sometimes an addition that a rival makes can make people laugh as well.

The Atlanta Falcons have made a smart move so far with the hire of Kevin Stefanski. He’s a proven coach who won the Coach of the Year twice with the Cleveland Browns, despite a horrendous quarterback situation.

They are also keeping Jeff Ulbrich to run the defense which is extremely valuable. Right now, the Falcons are heading in a good direction and the hope is that they will be able to bring in the best GM candidate that can help build up this roster.

While the Falcons are making key moves, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now going to have to find a replacement for Brian Picucci, who was Tampa Bay’s offensive line coach and is now joining Liam Coen and the Jaguars as their run game coordinator, per Adam Schefter.

Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Brian Picucci from Tampa Bay as their run game coordinator, per source. He and Jaguars HC Liam Coen worked together in Tampa in 2024 on an offense that finished third in total yards, fourth in points scored, and fourth in rushing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2026

Liam Coen finds another way to make life more difficult for Tampa Bay

We all know what happened last offseason when it came to Liam Coen and the Bucs. Coen interviewed for the Jaguars head coaching job, then said he was returning to Tampa Bay. However, he had a change of heart and went back up to Jacksonville to agree to terms for the job which left Tampa Bay without an offensive coordinator.

The Bucs would end up promoting Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator, but ended up being one-and-done as he was fired by Tampa.

With losing Picucci, the Bucs will now need to find his replacement and the rushing attack for them takes a big hit with losing Picucci. Falcons fans can only laugh at this news as the team that has dominated the division up until this season jsut took a major hit.