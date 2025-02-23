Lions superstar has hilariously bad take on Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson was asked what quarterback receives the most unfair hate. There are plenty of options he could've gone with, including the most common answer, Patrick Mahomes, who happened to be Bijan Robinson's pick.

The Michigan-alum had every reason to steer clear of Kirk Cousins' name. Cousins attended an in-state college rival, Michigan State, and spent many years as the starter of one of the Lions' biggest rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. However, he went straight to the highly paid player, and his reasoning for it didn't hold much water.

Aidan Hutchinson says Kirk Cousins was in a bad spot in Atlanta

Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons for two reasons: the money and the talent. Surrounded by Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and a reliable offensive line he had every opportunity to tear the league up -- which, to his credit, he did a few times.

So, to say the veteran quarterback was in a bad situation would be wrong, plain and simple.

And Aidan Hutchinson was exactly that -- wrong. He responded by saying the following when asked who the most unfairly hated quarterback is:

"I'll say Kirk Cousins. He got dealt a bad situation in Atlanta."

I don't even know what to say to that. The only thing "bad" about his situation was having the eighth pick sitting behind you on the depth chart -- which a veteran QB should be able to handle.

Having a reliable offensive line with a top-three running back, a top-five wide receiver, a talented tight end, and excellent backups can't be described as anything less than perfect.

Also Read: Former All-Pro blasts former Falcons head coach after bad season

This isn't to hate on Aidan Hutchinson or even Kirk Cousins. Hutch said what he said and presumably had reason to say it -- something almost everyone will argue against. Cousins, up until this past year, was genuinely one of the most unfairly hated players. However, that doesn't make his 2024 season look good.