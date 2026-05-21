Michael Penix Jr. doubters were handed a fresh talking point during Falcons OTAs

The biggest storyline for the Atlanta Falcons since they started OTA's earlier this week has been the quarterback competition, but more specifically Michael Penix Jr.'s recovery process. Penix has been throwing during team drills and has ramped up quicker than expected in the rehab from his ACL tear.

The 26-year-old will still have to fend off Tua Tagovailoa in the Falcons' QB battle in training camp, but that's not the focus right now. His focus should be on getting healthy and continuing to adjust to this offense and the new coaching staff, but I don't think we truly realize how healthy Penix is at this point.

While addressing the media after Tuesday's practice session, he dropped a major update on his progress. The 2024 first-round pick said he's been throwing since mid-March and that he feels "great", so the people who were doubting Penix's original timeline look incredibly foolish right now.

Michael Penix Jr. has taken strides only Falcons fans have thought possible

In OTA's, the third-year signal-caller has looked pretty sharp given the circumstances. He tore his ACL in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, a game that came in mid-November. The typically recovery time for reconstructive ACL surgery is 6-9 months, and we're only six months post-surgery.

Penix has been through the rehab process before, so he knows what his body can and can't handle, but being able to throw four months after a major knee surgery is insane. His goal was always to be ready for Week 1, but seeing where he's at now, that feels like less of a goal and more of a guarantee.

The most impressive part? He reiterated that there hasn't been any visceral changes to his mechanics since the focus has been getting used to throwing again The Falcons hired a supposed mechanics guru in Alex Van Pelt to be their new QB coach, and his mechanics still look considerably better even though it's hard to diagnose issues when Penix's focus is on getting healthy.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up has elite arm talent, he was just never put in a situation to use it correctly. Ex-offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had him lining up in the pistol, but he'll operate under center in Kevin Stefanski's system now, and his play-action frequency caters to his strengths.

The Washington product is entering Year 3 of his NFL career in the best possible situation to turn things around. The offensive staff is light years better than the previous staff, and this offense is riddled with strong weapons, so the long-awaited Penix breakout could be closer than we think.

His time in Atlanta looked to be nearing its end, but Michael Penix Jr. is still proving he has what it takes to be the Falcons' long-term franchise quarterback.