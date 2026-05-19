Kevin Stefanski officially confirmed the QB news every Falcons fan saw coming

Now that Michael Penix Jr. is ramping up in his recovery from a partially torn ACL, the Atlanta Falcons have a true quarterback battle on their hands. We all knew the Week 1 starter would come down to if Penix or Tua Tagovailoa won the QB competition in training camp, which Kevin Stefanski confirmed.

Stefanski has preached the idea of adding competition all over the roster, but that has been especially true at the most important position in sports. The expectation would be that Tagovailoa would start until Penix Jr. got fully healthy, but now that he's ahead of schedule, it's anyone's race.

While addressing the media for the first time since OTAs kicked off on Monday, Stefanski made a telling comment in regards to the looming QB battle. He confirmed that the two signal-callers would split first-team reps during OTAs, which I expect to continue once training camp starts in mid-July.

The Falcons will have Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa split first-team reps

"Intentional" is a word Stefanski used, and it's incredibly fitting. By splitting first-team reps, the Falcons will allow their new coaching staff to get a closer look at both Penix and Tagovailoa as the former gets healthy and see how both of them will fare in a much more favorable situation on offense.

The two-time Coach of the Year also gave an update on where Penix stands in his ACL rehab. We've seen through some recent photos and videos that he's able to do more on the field and will take part in individual drills and appear in 7-on-7, but isn't quite ready to partake in team sessions just yet.

However, he did say that is "coming" for the 26-year-old, so Tagovailoa's supposed stranglehold on the starting job isn't clear. He was signed to a one-year minimum deal that screams QB insurance a lot more than it does "potential answer to our QB problems that have lingered since Matt Ryan left".

Tagovailoa can very well start if the Washington product struggles or suffers a setback in his rehab, but in an ideal world, the Dirty Birds are starting Penix in Week 1. They should want to see things through with his development with a better coaching staff, but they also don't want to rush him back.

It would be surprising if they both don't start games for the Falcons in 2026, as the QB battle has defined most of the uncertainty surrounding Atlanta's playoff hopes. People are so divided on them because they don't know who will start at quarterback, and it seems like Stefanski doesn't either.

Now that we know first-team reps are being split, we are gonna have to wait even longer for Stefanski to name an official Week 1 starter.