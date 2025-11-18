Michael Penix Jr. injury gives Arthur Blank the perfect reason to keep Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons have been a complete and utter disaster this season, but the last 24 hours have been truly heartbreaking. The 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers saw Atlanta lose both Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London due to knee injuries, but Penix's own injury was far more concerning.

While London's PCL sprain won't sideline him for very long, thesecond-year quarterback will be placed on IR after re-aggravating both a bone bruise and knee sprain that hampered him earlier this season. And the additional damage to his ACL could keep him on the shelf for the rest of the season.

It makes absolutely no sense for a 3-7 Falcons have to risk further injury to their franchise quarterback, especially when they have Kirk Cousins waiting in the wings. But the worst part of watching Penix go down is knowing that his injury might have indirectly saved Raheem Morris' job.

Raheem Morris just saved his job in the most disheartening possible way

Morris has done little to stabilize the the growing divide in the locker amid a five-game losing streak, and he was finally starting to face the music. While it previously looked like it would need a miracle for him to be coaching next season, losing his QB may have just given him a second lease on life.

The 49-year-old coach has failed to take accountability for the problems in Atlanta, and his attempts to address the holes on the roster are equivalent to putting a band-aid on a bullet wound. And now, his leash might have just been elongated by something that is completely out of his control.

Cousins might give the Dirty Birds a viable starting option in Penix's stead, but it's no secret he's lost a step due to his 2023 Achilles tear. And given the fact he won't even have Drake London in the lineup in Week 12, hopes for this team haven't been lower entering a rivalry crash with the Saints.

The 37-year-old has looked pitiful in all of the limited action he's seen in 2025, and the mammoth downgrade from Penix to Cousins was been extremely noticeable. When the four-time Pro Bowler entered the game, the offense sputtered before squandering multiple different leads in crunch time.

Now that Zac Robinson's offense will be handicapped even further the rest of the way, Arthur Blank (who is known for not making knee-jerk decisions), and Rich McKay will continue having the patience to trust Morris to right the ship. In fact, he's never fired a coach before Year 3 in his 25 years as owner.

Penix going down means that the Morris is no longer on the hot seat, meaning it'll take another season before ownership is forced to make a difficult decision about his future if the playoff drought continues through 2026.