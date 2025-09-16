Michael Penix Jr just said what Falcons fans already know about Bijan Robinson

It's no secret that Bijan Robinson is one of NFL's most franchise-altering young talents, and the Atlanta Falcons have struck gold with the 23-year-old since drafting him in 2023. His name is one of the first to come up when discussing the best running backs in football, and you could make the argument he's the most dangerous weapon in the sport too.

Since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2023, Robinson has already been named to a Pro Bowl and amassed nearly 1,900 scrimmage yards in 2024. And that's part of why Michael Penix Jr sees playing with the superstar as such a dream come true, before going as far to label him the best running back in the NFL.

"He is who everybody says he is," Penix said after the 22-6 victory in Minnesota. "I feel like he's the best running back in this league and he shows it each and every day."

#Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. on Bijan Robinson: “I feel like he’s the best running back in this league.” pic.twitter.com/LebsQOYmU9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 15, 2025

Michael Penix Jr knows firsthand just how exceptional Bijan Robinson is

It's high praise to rank the former Texas star ahead of greats like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and Derrick Henry, but it certainly isn't insane. If Robinson maintains his current trajectory, he could soon be mentioned in the same breath as the all-time greats.

Through two weeks in 2025, Robinson is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and is tied with McCaffrey for the most receiving yards at the running back position. He racked up 143 rushing yards in Atlanta's 22-6 blowout over the Vikings, and logged 100 receiving yards in Week 1 against the Buccaneers—talk about a strong start to Year 3.

As both a rushing and receiving threat, Robinson has transformed Atlanta’s offense from the moment he stepped on the field. With 20 games of 100-plus scrimmage yards since being drafted, he’s shattered early expectations and given the Falcons a true offensive centerpiece.

For Penix Jr., having a weapon like Robinson in the backfield is the type of luxury most young quarterbacks can only dream of. And in an offense with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts, defenses can't afford to stack the box against him—which has made life far easier for the Falcons' new franchise quarterback.

From ESPN Research: Bijan Robinson is now the second player over the last 30 years with a 100-yd rushing game and a 100-yd receiving game within his team's first two games of a season, joining 2013 LeSean McCoy. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 15, 2025

At this point, it feels like every Sunday, Robinson is making history in a new way — and if his current trajectory continues, the conversation may soon shift from whether he’s the best running back in football to whether he’s one of the best the game has ever seen.

