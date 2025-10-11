Michael Penix Jr. might need a Washington reunion to save the Falcons' season

Entering the bye week, it's been a roller coaster season for Atlanta Falcons fans, but there is reason for optimism. Despite a few bumps in the road, Michael Penix Jr. is fresh off his best NFL start as the Atlanta offense was firing on all cylinders in the Week 4 victory over the Commanders.

While Zac Robinson's offense shined, Darnell Mooney suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return, which could put his status for Week 6 against the Bills in doubt. With the Dirty Birds already thin at wide receiver behind Drake London, losing Mooney for any length of time would be a serious setback.

Even with Mooney healthy, the clear need at wideout could see Terry Fontenot look to bolster the receiver room by equip Penix with an old friend. While Chicago's Rome Odunze is not a likely acquisition, Buccaneers wideout Jalen McMillan could be well within range for the Falcons.

Jalen McMillan could be the key to unlocking Michael Penix Jr.

McMillan was one of Penix's top receiving options in college and was pivotal in helping the Huskies reach the 2023 national championship. After recording 1,098 yards and nine scores as a junior, McMillan's saw his numbers dip in his senior season due to the presence of Odunze and emergence of Ja'Lynn Polk..

As as a senior, he caught 45 passes for 559 yards and three scores before being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. With a Bucs' playmakers headlined by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irving, he didn't see the field often as a rookie, but still managed to record nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, he has missed all of 2025 due to a neck injury suffered in training camp but is expected to return from injured reserve later this season. What's making his standing in Tampa Bay even murkier is that the team selected Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 Draft—who has dazzled to kick off his NFL career.

Egbuka is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards and is averaging over 100 receiving yards per game across Tampa Bay's last three games, and his 163-yard outing in Week 5 has McMillan's role looking even more uncertain.

The 23-year-old shined at Washington and that speed and established rapport with Penix could prove invaluable playing alongside London should they manage to acquire him before the Trade Deadline.

It's highly unlikely that Bucs GM Jason Licht would trade the second-year receiver to an NFC South foe—especially their main competition for the division championship. But Fontenot should definitely try, as setting up Penix for sustained success should be the priority for the 2-2 Falcons as their playoff push continues.