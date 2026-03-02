Michael Penix Jr. praises Arthur Blank for exemplary ownership with the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons may not be a gold-star franchise when compared to some of the other teams in the NFL, but the team is in a much better place under the ownership of Arthur Blank than it was during the Rankin Smith days.

In an exclusive interview with FanSided as part of a partnership with Sharpie, Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took the time to praise Blank's style of ownership, saying that he is willing to connect with players in a way that many other owners are not willing to do.

"He's hands on, and I feel like he's someone who does a lot for the team," Penix said. The Falcons quarterback said that Blank is the type of owner that makes a concerted effort to get to know the players, even going into the locker room before games for motivational purposes rather than just sitting back and cashing a check.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. praises owner Arthur Blank

Blank helped take a notoriously volatile and unsuccessful Falcons franchise and at least make them a stable, viable postseason fixture during the earliest seasons of his tenure. The Home Depot mastermind has kept this hands-on, but never obtrusive, approach with him for decades, and the results have been solid.

However, the last few years of Blank's tenure have been mired in mediocrity. Only the Jets have a longer playoff drought than the Falcons despite a plethora of seven-win and eight-win seasons. The Falcons are mediocre right now, but there is reason to believe things are starting to turn around.

The hiring of former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was well-received, the defense turned a corner last season, and the collection of skill position players ranks as one of the best in the NFC. With Penix recovering from an injury, the replacement plan at quarterback, combined with Penix's own play, will determine the ceiling for this team.

Even with all of the uncertainty surrounding Stefanski's ceiling and Penix's health, fans have to feel more confident in a team led by Blank getting things turned around than they would be if one of the many subpar owners across the NFL was tasked with digging themselves out from the Raheem Morris wreckage.