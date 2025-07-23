No NFL player has more to gain (or lose) than this Falcons star

As strange as it may seem now, the Atlanta Falcons were lauded for selecting Kyle Pitts with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Florida tight end was seen by some as the most talented player in the draft after an incredibly dominant shortened season with the Gators. He had everything you want at the position: size, speed, and quickness.

However, hindsight has spoiled everyone's opinion about Pitts. He has been a disappointing player after an impressive rookie season, and it has culminated in what is the NFL's most pivotal single season.

Kyle Pitts' stock is as volatile as anyone's entering the 2025 season

Is Kyle Pitts' struggles a product of unfair expectations, or are they a product of his environment?

That is the question that has been asked for three years now, and no one has the right answer. You can make a strong argument either way.

But no matter your stance, 2025 is the year we will get the answer.

With Pitts fully healthy and entering the final year of his rookie deal, and with the offense primed for an explosion, we will get to see what caliber of player the highest-drafted tight end is.

Michael Penix Jr.'s arm can unlock what is his biggest strength: generating explosive plays. We shouldn't have to worry about inaccurate passes from the arm of players like Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, or Taylor Heinicke, and we don't have to worry about a beat-up veteran quarterback.

And the timing couldn't be better for Pitts; his play has millions of dollars on the line.

If he can put up strong numbers then he could land the biggest tight end contract in NFL history.

But, on the flip side, if he has another disappointing season, he will be lucky if he gets anything more than a one-year, prove-it deal.

The combination of talent, glimpses of success, disappointment, and a contract year is the best recipe for a pivotal season, and no player describes that more than Kyle Pitts.

