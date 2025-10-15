Michael Penix Jr's iconic postgame quote sent a warning shot to the rest of the NFL

In his first-career start on Monday Night Football, Michael Penix Jr. led the Atlanta Falcons to a 24-14 upset over the Buffalo Bills in prime time.

Penix on this win: It shows we're one of the ones. This team is really good. This team is really legit. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 14, 2025

Even with two of his top three receivers (Darnell Mooney and Ray Ray McCloud) sidelined, Penix looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback, completing 20 of 32 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown.

However, he didn’t have to do it alone.

Bijan Robinson was fantastic as always, posting 238 scrimmage yards (the second highest single-game total in the NFL this season) which saw him rip off an electrifying 81-yard touchdown run.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons just sent a clear message to the rest of the league

Morris didn’t mince words when asked about his young star running back. “He’s the best player in football,” the coach said. “I’ve said it multiple times, I can’t say it enough.”

It’s hard to argue. Robinson became just the second player in NFL history joining Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas to record at least 450 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards through five games.

Meanwhile, Drake London halued in 10 passes for 158 yards and a TD. By the end of the night, Atlanta had piled up 443 total yards as Buffalo simply had no answers.

The offense shined, but the defense led Atlanta to victory

But for all the fireworks on offense, the Falcons’ defense might have been the real star.

Facing reigning MVP Josh Allen and one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, Atlanta’s pressured the Bills hard, blitzing on 71 percent of second half dropbacks.

And the results spoke for themselves: two turnovers, just 291 total yards allowed, and holding Buffalo to just 2 for 9 on third downs. In fact, the Falcons still lead the NFL in total defense with just 253.4 yards allowed per game. How's that for fool's gold?

Atlanta is now 3-2, with all three victories coming against playoff teams from last season (Buffalo, Washington, and Minnesota).

To make matters better, the toughest part of Atlanta’s schedule is now behind them and the next stretch (49ers, Dolphins, Patriots) consists of all winnable matchups.

Now nothing in the NFL is easy, but the Falcons have an opportunity now to turn confidence into staying power, to prove that their Monday night statement wasn’t a one week spike but the start of something lasting.

Penix didn’t just talk about being “one of the ones.” He, and the rest of the Falcons, played like it. And if this version of the Falcons is any indication of what’s to come, the sky is the limit.