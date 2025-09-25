Michael Penix Jr's post-Week 3 comments are music to Falcons' fans ears

The Falcons got absolutely embarrassed by the Panthers in Week 3. A 30-0 shutout raised questions about the offense, the play calling, and most of all, the play of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

After throwing two interceptions, including a back-breaking pick six, Penix was pulled late in the game for veteran Kirk Cousins. When asked about it afterward, the 2024 first round pick didn’t hide his feelings.

“I’m never okay with not playing,” Penix said. “At the end of the day, I listen to my head coach and he did what he felt was best for the team. I’ve got to respect it and be there to support Kirk whenever he’s out there, because he does that for me.”

Michael Penix Jr isn't letting his job slip away that easily

For all the self criticism Penix shared like pointing to execution failures, admitting he flat out didn’t see the defender on his pick six, and stressing that he missed too many routine throws, the most telling line was his reaction to the benching.

This wasn’t a quarterback brushing it off or shrugging his shoulders. This was a young signal caller making it clear: sitting on the sideline is not something he’ll ever accept as normal. And frankly, that’s exactly what you want to hear from a franchise quarterback.

Penix wasn’t running from the blame. He acknowledged his turnovers put the defense in bad positions. He admitted he has yet to connect with a wide receiver or tight end for a touchdown this season. And he owned the fact that “you can’t miss” when facing NFL defenses.

By saying he’s “never okay” with being pulled, Penix revealed that he’s wired the way you’d hope your QB1 would be. He wants every snap. He wants every rep. He wants the chance to fix what went wrong.

It’s easy for critics to pile on after a performance like Sunday’s, and there’s no sugarcoating how bad it was. Penix has now completed just 58.6% of his passes this season with more interceptions (2) than touchdowns (1). The offense has regressed significantly since Week 1, and patience is already wearing thin among fans.

But when you step back, this isn’t the response of a player cracking under pressure. It’s the response of a competitor. Penix isn’t okay with losing. He isn’t okay with mistakes. And he sure isn’t okay with standing on the sideline while someone else finishes his game.

Sure, Penix needs to play better. He knows that. His head coach knows that. Falcons fans know that. But his refusal to accept being benched, even in a blowout, is the kind of fire Atlanta needs at the most important position in sports. And Zac Robinson's return to the sidelines can only help him.

The best part is, he clearly has the support of his head coach. Even though Cousins entered the game, it was in a blowout, and Raheem Morris has made it clear the Washington product will remain QB1.

One ugly loss doesn’t erase his promise, and one late-game benching doesn’t define his future. If anything, it might fuel it. Because if Michael Penix Jr. is truly “never okay with not playing,” the Falcons have the right kind of competitor under center.

For more Atlanta Falcons news and analysis: