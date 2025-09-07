The day we have spent all offseason waiting for is finally here. After a 275 day hiatus, Atlanta Falcons football will officially return to our TV screens in the season opener against the Buccaneers. It’s gameday and Michael Penix Jr’s Week 1 debut, so there is plenty for Falcons fans to get excited about on Sunday.

The Dirty Birds kick off the season with a daunting test. The Bucs have won the NFC South in each of the last four seasons, and while the Falcons are amid a seven-year playoff drought, their division rivals have seen a stark contrast—they’ve reached the postseason in five consecutive seasons.

With all eyes on the 25-year-old lefty, the faith in Raheem Morris’ group has been in short supply across the NFL world. When predicting the Week 1 outcomes on NFL Live, Mina Kimes and the other three analysts on the panel took Tampa Bay to win, signaling they expect Atlanta will open 2025 with a loss.

Mina Kimes and NFL Live team unanimously pick Tampa Bay to spoil Falcons' home opener

While the early signs have been encouraging, the national media is not ready to buy into the Falcons just yet. Penix is making just his fourth NFL start and Darnell Mooney remains a true game-time decision.

While this lack of belief might sting for a fan base desperate to see progress, it also provides the ultimate fuel. Coaches love nothing more than pointing to outside doubt as motivation, and now Morris and Penix have clear bulletin board material.

However, Penix is no stranger to the bright lights—or adversity.

After tearing his ACL twice with Indiana, he was never expected to make the NFL, but his decision to transfer to Washington saw him burst onto the scene,In his final college season, he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and led the Huskies all the way to the national championship—in Week 18 of last season his 318 passing yards marked a career-high.

What’s most promising is the Falcons have also retooled defensively. New DC Jeff Ulbrich has leaned on youth and versatility to breathe life into a unit that had grown stale, and the impact was immediately felt throughout the summer.

Growth on that side of the ball could be key against a high-powered Bucs offense, especially with Baker Mayfield searching for revenge after the Falcons pulled off the season sweep in 2024.

What 's for certain is that Atlanta’s offense has the firepower to keep up. Between Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts, Zac Robinson has plenty to dial up for his new QB1. And Todd Bowles knows he's in for a long afternoon.

The only true red flag is that with star tackle Kaleb McGary out for the year, it’s Elijah Wilkinson picking up the start at right tackle. A 30-year-old tackle who hardly played in 2024 operating as Penix’s blind side protector isn’t the most ideal scenario—especially against a fierce pass rush.

The statements have already been made. Now it’s on Morris, Penix, and company to flip that script and use that disrespect to start the season on a high note in front of the home crowd.

