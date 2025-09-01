The person with the most to prove in the Falcons’ season opener is painfully obvious

The Atlanta Falcons have a golden opportunity to make a strong impression on Sunday against the Buccaneers. It’s their chance to show people across the NFL that this team has what it takes to actually make noise in a conference that feels wide open.

The NFC South feels like a two-team race, so a victory over a division rival would go a long way towards snapping their seven-year playoff drought. The pieces are in place, and a lot of it is a matter of if Michael Penix Jr is the player Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris, and Zac Robinson believe him to be.

Players like Michael Penix Jr, Kyle Pitts, and first-round rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr are among the players with the most to prove for the Dirty Birds, but the person with the most at stake isn’t even on the roster. In what should be a high-scoring affair, it’s defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich who is facing the biggest uphill climb.

Jeff Ulbrich faces an uphill battle towards success in Week 1

The 48-year-old is entering his first season as defensive coordinator for the Falcons after spending six seasons with the team earlier this decade. He spent 2024 as the defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the New York Jets after Robert Saleh was fired.

Ulbrich inherits a Falcons defense that ranked 31st in sacks and was a bottom-10 unit overall last season, in a performance that led to Jimmy Lake’s firing. And what is worrisome is that he was presented with superior personnel in Florham Park, as the Jets ranked third in total defense in 2024 and were top-five against the pass.

But then again, as a protege of Robert Saleh, his defensive vision is predicated on versatility—and this unit has a surplus of that.

The Buccaneers boast a high-octane offense led by Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, and rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka–which should give his defense some trouble. The Falcons will be starting four rookies on defense, making the nine-year NFL linebacker’s task even more daunting.

Ulbrich has caught a reprieve, as Tampa Bay will be without some of their key pieces on offense. Both Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan are battling injuries, while tight end Cade Otton’s status is in doubt for the season opener as well. However, the Thursday Night game between these two last season saw 66 combined points be scored and Kirk Cousins throw for over 500 yards—so maybe there is hope.

Success here would be a statement not just for the defense, but for the team as a whole. A strong showing could set the tone for a season where Atlanta proves its NFC South credentials—and help avoid having to hire a fourth defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

