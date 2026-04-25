Falcons' Zachariah Branch pick forced NFC South rival to draft their leftovers

Despite not having a first-round pick, the Atlanta Falcons are enjoying a masterclass in the 2026 NFL Draft. They landed a steal in the second round in Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, and doubled down on elite value in Round 3 by coming away with Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch with pick 79.

Branch was one of the best value picks of the entire night, as I'm sure the Falcons seriously considered drafting him with the 48th overall pick. But the best part about drafting him is that it forced one of Atlanta's NFC South rivals to select a consolation prize at receiver just five picks later.

With the 83rd pick, the Carolina Panthers took the polarizing Chris Brazzell III, but that's not who we're here to talk about. One pick later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted a wideout who was heavily linked to the Falcons throughout the pre-draft process in Georgia State receiver Ted Hurst. If only.

The Falcons forced the Bucs to draft their WR consolation prize in Ted Hurst

The Dirty Birds had a chance to draft Hurst at 79. If they wanted him, they would've wrote his name down on the draft card instead of Branch's, but ultimately they chose the better fit for Kevin Stefanski's offense and the better player, while saving the players they didn't want for their rivals.

I'm not sure if Baker Mayfield's ego can handle throwing to a WR that Stefanski passed on, but he'll have to get over himself this time. Bucs fans see Hurst as Mike Evans' long-term replacement, after he left in free agency for the San Francisco 49ers. And that should really salt the wound in Tampa.

Branch is set to be the Falcons' Day 1 slot receiver, where he'll be the perfect complement for Drake London and Jahan Dotson, his elite speed will offer value on offense and special teams. and he'll turn short dump-offs from Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa into big gains as a perfect fit in the offense.

While Atlanta's perfect draft continues, Hurst is gonna have to compete for immediate playing time in Tampa Bay.