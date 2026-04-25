Georgia guru says Zachariah Branch pick will do wonders for Falcons' QB room

The Atlanta Falcons drafted another local product with their second pick of the draft in Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, which has continued their masterful 2026 NFL Draft in just two picks.

Branch adds a new dynamic to what was a thin wide receiver room. Now, they have a dynamic threat who can help complement Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, and others.

In fact, Georgia football expert Trevor Michaels of Dawn of the Dawg had some high praise for who he is as a playmaker.

The Falcons just landed a quarterback's best friend in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 22-year-old will come in and have a clear role in Kevin Stefanski's offense: take the ball and get down the field. He is exactly what they needed, and these comments from Michaels will convince you of that:

"Zachariah Branch just set the single season record at Georgia for most receptions in a season. A lot of his success was found in the screen or with short passes, but he was able to take those plays and turn them into big gains because of his quickness an elusiveness. Branch does have big play ability down the field, but he is most effective in the slot where he can let his speed do the work for him. " Trevor Michaels

Now imagine him in the same offense as Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and, hopefully, Kyle Pitts... That is a unit full of every flavor you could ever want, especially when the QB room itself isn't brimming with talent.

As he says, he wasn't used down the field much, but that is something the Falcons can get out of him. The talent is there; he just needs to get more comfortable tracking the ball over his shoulders.

At worst, they have a guy who can take screens, reverses, or punt returns to the crib at any moment. He will help open up the field for London and his peers and make the lives of the quarterbacks much easier, regardless of who starts

The Dirty Birds were lacking a true speedster at receiver. London is not here to burn top-end athletes, and Olamide Zaccheaus relies on quickness. Branch changes that.

It is worth noting that they would grab Branch over a guy like Chris Brazzell II, who is now an NFC South rival. Brazzell had more experience running down the field, so Stefanski clearly wanted someone who would take the ball and get north.

He could turn into Tua Tagovailoa's new Tyreek Hill or the perfect new security blanket for Michael Penix Jr. This guy is exactly what this offense was missing.