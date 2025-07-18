NFC South Power Rankings: Is the Falcons strong offseason enough?

The Atlanta Falcons haven't won the NFC South since 2016. That year, Bijan Robinson was a freshman in high school, everyone was playing Pokémon Go, and Tom Brady was in the prime of his career.

Since 2016, the Saints and Buccaneers have won four consecutive NFC South titles, respectively, while the Falcons have mostly produced mediocre seven-win seasons, and the Panthers have just been the Panthers.

Regardless of the past, each NFC South rival has improved over the offseason and is hoping to contend for a division title. Here is the July edition of the NFC South Power Rankings, before the Falcons' preseason kicks off on August 8th in Atlanta:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Bucs have won four straight division titles, this season may prove the most difficult. Tom Brady isn't around to rally the troops, Mike Evans is nearing retirement, and OC Liam Cohen took the starting job in Jacksonville.

While these may be true, the Bucs are still a formidable team, and arguably got better over the offseason. The front office picked Ohio State standout WR Emeka Egbuka with their first-round pick, signed veteran LB Haason Reddick, and extended Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay easily has the best WR core in the division, and Baker Mayfield has played like a perennial All-Star the previous two seasons. Even without Cohen to lead the offense, the Bucs will be playoff contenders yet again.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons fans are tired of seven-win seasons and excited for a change in 2025. Michael Penix is entering his first full NFL season after his three starts showcased his extreme arm talent last season. While starting center Drew Dalman signed with the Bears over the offseason, the Falcons didn't lose much else.

The draft was important for the Falcons to improve their putrid pass rush and mediocre front-seven, and it didn't disappoint. Jalon Walker fell into Atlanta's lap at pick 15th overall.

A few minutes later, Terry Fontenot and Co. sacrificed the team's 2026 first-round pick to climb back into the first round and select Tennessee standout EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr.

Along with the two first-round picks, the Falcons signed veteran LB Leonard Floyd who piled up 8.5 sacks in 2024. An improved defense and more experienced Michael Penix Jr. under second-year HC Raheem Morris should minimally produce a playoff contender this season.

3. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young was widely considered a bust entering last season, but he turned heads and changed minds after a strong second half of the season. If Young can continue his trajectory, the Panthers could be a surprise Wild Card contender this season.

The Panthers drafted WR Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall to improve the middling WR core and Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton to improve their bottom-five pass rush.

With Jonathan Brooks on the IL yet again and young pieces everywhere, the Panthers have a solid ceiling but a low floor. If Bryce Young and the young WR core perform to their ceiling, the Panthers could sneak into Wild Card consideration.

4. New Orleans Saints

During an odd Saints offseason, Derek Carr retired, leaving rookie Tyler Shough and 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler vying for the starting QB job. Other than losing Carr, the Saints mildly improved this offseason following a disastrous 5-12 season.

The signing of veteran Brandon Cooks will provide leadership amongst a chaotic WR room and 9th overall pick Kelvin Banks Jr. will greatly improve the offensive line. If a QB distances himself early in the season, the Saints could prove a tougher matchup than expected. Regardless, the Saints are in the middle of a rebuild and won't challenge for a playoff spot in 2025.

The NFC South has been the laughing stock of the NFL the last few seasons, but 2025 may prove the rebuild years are over for multiple teams clinging to hope entering the preseason.

